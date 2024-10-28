Crispian Olver appointed as deputy chair of Presidential Climate Commission

The role was previously held by Valli Moosa from its inception in December 2020 until his retirement earlier this year.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Dr Crispian Olver as the new deputy chair of the Presidential Climate Commission (PCC), a statutory body established to oversee South Africa’s transition towards a low-carbon economy

Appointment welcomed

He served as the executive director of the PCC supporting Mr Moosa since the start of the commission.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said the president welcomed and congratulated Olver in his new role.

“The president has urged him and the entire commission to continue working towards forging social dialogue and engagement in ensuring that South Africa’s climate change response and just transition is inclusive and champions socio-economic interest in pursuit of South Africa’s global targets to address the climate crisis.

“On behalf of the commission President Ramaphosa would to thank the outgoing Deputy Chairperson Mr Valli Moosa for his relentless service and dedication to the commission and for successfully steering it since its establishment in 2020,” Magwenya said.

Climate change

The PCC, chaired by President Ramaphosa, followed recommendations from the Presidential Jobs Summit in 2018 when social partners agreed to a creation of a multi-stakeholder body to coordinate and oversee the just transition towards a low-carbon, inclusive, climate change resilient economy and society.

The Commission has since been enacted as a Schedule 3 A public entity with the signing of the Climate Change Act, by President Ramaphosa in July this year.

Olver served in the first democratic government in various capacities, including as director-general of the Department of Environmental Affairs and Tourism (1999 to 2005), in which position he crafted much of the climate policy and environmental legislation. He also led South Africa’s hosting of the World Summit on Sustainable Development in 2002.

