Hot weather tomorrow: Temperatures well into 30s before weekend heatwave

Here's what weather you can expect on Friday.

The latest weather forecast predicts hot weather across most of the country, with several places in the North West, Limpopo and Northern Cape reaching highs of between 35°C and 39°C.

The Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal will be a little cooler than other provinces.

A heatwave is expected to hit he country on Saturday.

Weather warnings, Friday 1 November

The SA Weather Service (Saws) said extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape, western parts of both Free State and North West, as well as Inxuba Yethemba local municipality in the Eastern Cape.

Advisories

A heatwave with persistently high temperatures is expected over Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Gauteng, Free state, except the western and southern parts, and the eastern parts of the North West from Saturday (02 11 2024) until Monday.

Provincial weather forecast, Friday 1 November

Gauteng:

Partly cloudy and warm but hot in the north.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very high.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 01/11/2024 pic.twitter.com/TJrhu6o2Qj — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 31, 2024

Mpumalanga:

Cloudy in the morning with drizzle along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm.

Limpopo:

Cloudy in the morning with drizzle along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, but hot over the western Bushveld with isolated showers in the afternoon.

Limpopo Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 01/11/2024 pic.twitter.com/gr0QCT4mbY — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 31, 2024

North West Province:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy and warm to hot.

North West Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 01/11/2024 pic.twitter.com/aeoa4uNSvR — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 31, 2024

Free State:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy and warm to hot.

Free State Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 01/11/2024 pic.twitter.com/l68YgbLK6F — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 31, 2024

Northern Cape:

Fine and warm to hot but very hot in places in east where it will be windy.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

Northern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 01/11/2024 pic.twitter.com/7wZB9czYZD — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 31, 2024

Western Cape:

Partly cloudy in the south, otherwise fine and cool to warm but hot in places in the north-east and north-west.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly, becoming light to moderate from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 01/11/2024 pic.twitter.com/QYVQczLMNz — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 31, 2024

Eastern Cape (western half):

Cloudy with fog in places in the west and south in the morning, otherwise fine and warm, but hot in the north. It will become partly cloudy from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-easterly, becoming fresh to strong easterly during the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Cloudy with fog in places south of the escarpment in the morning and at night, otherwise fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thunderstorms in the east along the escarpment.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-easterly, becoming fresh to strong in the afternoon.

Eastern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 01/11/2024 pic.twitter.com/RzWucWVk9N — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 31, 2024

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog in places over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot but cool in places along the coast.

Isolated thunderstorms are expected in the west in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light southerly to south-easterly in the extreme north until early morning, otherwise moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly, becoming strong in places from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very high.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 01/11/2024 pic.twitter.com/63bTR40Smz — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 31, 2024

