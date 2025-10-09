Gauteng weekend weather: Possible rain as temperatures climb

According to the South African Weather Service, the weekend will see a mix of sunshine and rain.

Gauteng residents can expect a warm and wet weekend ahead, with temperatures climbing into the high 20s and scattered thundershowers forecast across the province.

According to the South African Weather Service, the weekend will see a mix of sunshine and rain, with conditions varying slightly across different areas of the province.

Friday’s forecast

Friday is set to be the warmest day of the weekend in most areas. Pretoria will reach a maximum of 27°C with a minimum of 16°C, while Johannesburg will see temperatures between 12°C and 26°C.

Vereeniging is forecast to hit 27°C with a low of 13°C.

Weather conditions on Friday will be mostly clear to partly cloudy across all three cities, with humidity levels ranging from 40% to 45%. Wind speeds will remain moderate, averaging around 9.3 km/h from the northwest direction.

Rain probability stands at 30% for both Johannesburg and Vereeniging, with 3mm of rainfall expected in both cities. Pretoria has the same rain probability with similar rainfall amounts anticipated.

ALSO READ: Above-normal rainfall predicted for KZN over summer season

Weekend weather patterns

Saturday will bring slightly cooler conditions with increased cloud cover. Pretoria is forecast to reach 31°C with a low of 18°C, experiencing partly cloudy skies.

Johannesburg will see temperatures between 16°C and 27°C under similar conditions, while Vereeniging expects a high of 27°C and a low of 16%, with partly cloudy weather.

Humidity levels will increase on Saturday, reaching 50% in both Johannesburg and Vereeniging. Rain probability drops to 0% in Johannesburg and Vereeniging.

Sunday will see the return of wetter conditions across Gauteng. Johannesburg and Vereeniging are forecast to experience showers and thundershowers, with rain probabilities ranging of 30%.

Pretoria will reach a maximum temperature of 30°C, and a minimum of 16°C. Meanwhile, both Johannesburg and Vereeniging will reach a max of 29°C, with a min of 17°C and 16°C, respectively.

The weather service indicates that humidity levels will be at 25% in Johannesburg and 30% in Vereeniging.

Pretoria will see higher levels of humidity, climbing to 50%.

Outlook for week ahead

Looking into next week, continued chances of rain are expected. Monday through Wednesday will see temperatures hovering around 30°C across the province, with partly cloudy to cloudy conditions and intermittent showers.

The weather service advises residents to prepare for changing conditions and to stay updated on weather alerts as the weekend progresses.

Sunrise times across the weekend will be around 05:36, with sunset occurring between 18:10 and 18:13, giving residents ample daylight hours despite the mixed weather conditions.

READ NEXT: Weather alert: Severe storms, scorching heat and fire danger for Thursday