Weather alert: Damaging winds, dangerous waves and disruptive rain expected

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Saturday, 24 August 2024.

The weather service has warned of damaging winds in parts of the Northern Cape, Free State, and Eastern Cape; damaging waves at sea between Slangkop and Cape Agulhas; and disruptive rain in the Western Cape. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 24 August

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 1 warning of damaging wind over the eastern parts of the Northern Cape and the western part of the Free State and in places over the Eastern Cape, resulting in difficult driving conditions, blowing around of debris, and rapid spreading of veld fire.

There will also be damaging winds, resulting in localised disruption in small harbours and ports, and difficult navigation is expected between Port Edward and Richards Bay.

A yellow level 1 warning was issued for damaging wind and waves resulting in difficulty in navigation at sea between Slangkop and Cape Agulhas on Saturday morning.

The Cederberg, Bergrivier, and Swartland municipalities in the Western Cape should also brace for disruptive rain resulting in localised flooding of roads and settlements.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the eastern half of the Northern Cape, the western half of both the Free State and the North-West provinces, the Beaufort-West municipality in the Western Cape, and over Chris Hani, Joe Gqabi, and Amathole District Municipalities, as well as Dr Beyers Naude Local Municipality.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 24 August:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate fine and warm conditions.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 24/08/2024 pic.twitter.com/9THDZaHvUu — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 23, 2024

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog patches along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool but warm in the Lowveld.

Mpumalanga Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 24/08/2024 pic.twitter.com/b8h6MOtIfI — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 23, 2024

Limpopo:

The day will start with morning fog patches over the central and south-eastern parts; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm but partly cloudy in the east, clearing by the evening.

Limpopo Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 24/08/2024 pic.twitter.com/AECONtWrPN — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 23, 2024

North-West province:

Fine, windy, and cool-to-warm conditions await North West residents.

North West Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 24/08/2024 pic.twitter.com/eZL4AfqdR8 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 23, 2024

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see fine, windy, and cool to warm weather.

Free State Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 24/08/2024 pic.twitter.com/duVTZl1hbl — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 23, 2024

Northern Cape:

Cloudy and cool conditions are expected along the coast, becoming partly cloudy and cold with light rain in the south-west, otherwise, it will be fine and warm but windy over the eastern parts.

Northern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 24/08/2024 pic.twitter.com/PWrvOvaYvf — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 23, 2024

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy and cold conditions with isolated rain showers in the west but scattered in the south-west, spreading to the central parts in the afternoon; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool. It will be windy in some places.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 24/08/2024 pic.twitter.com/8ps0Vapxgm — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 23, 2024

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be cool weather in places north of the escarpment; otherwise, it will be fine, windy, and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the west and central parts in the afternoon, with isolated showers and rain in the south.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

There will be cool weather in places north of the escarpment, otherwise it will be fine, windy and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the west and central parts in the afternoon, with isolated showers and rain in the south.

Eastern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 24/08/2024 pic.twitter.com/fgeSFJch1D — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 23, 2024

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to partly cloudy conditions with morning fog patches in the northern parts; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.