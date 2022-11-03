Hail hits parts of SA as weather service warns of severe thunderstorms

Citizen Reporter

South Africans from different parts of the country have taken to social media to share pictures of hail and snow amid the South African Weather Service’s (SAWS) warnings of severe thunderstorms this week.

Meanwhile, the SAWS has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms, with a possibility of heavy rain, hail and damaging wind in Gauteng on Friday.

The weather service has warned Gauteng residents to watch out for localised flooding, disruption of communication services and damage to properties.

Other areas to be affected include the south-western Limpopo, western Highveld of Mpumalanga, western part of the North-West Province, western Free State, as well as the eastern parts of the Northern Cape.

Another yellow level 2 warning has been issued for severe thunderstorms with excessive lightning,

large amounts of small hail and possible heavy downpours over the eastern parts of the Free State, western KZN and the northern interior of the Eastern Cape Province, the interior of the Western Cape and south-western interior of the Northern Cape.

