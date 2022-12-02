Severe thunderstorms, small hail to hit parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga

Weather Reporter

Severe thunderstorms are expected to hit the southern parts of Limpopo and places on the Mpumalanga Highveld on Saturday, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned.

A yellow level 2 warning has been issued, and residents in these areas have been urged to watch out for localised flooding of low susceptible formal/informal settlements and roads, large amounts of small hail

and excessive lightning.

Saturday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Partly cloudy and warm with afternoon scattered showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Mpumalanga: Partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the Lowveld.

Limpopo: Very hot in the Lowveld, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the south.

North West: Fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east.

Free State: Fine and warm to hot, otherwise partly cloudy in the east where isolated showers and thundershowers are expected.

Northern Cape: Fine and cool but warm to hot over the eastern parts where it will be partly cloudy. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south to south-westerly, becoming strong from the afternoon.

Western Cape: Fine in places in the western and northern part, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers along the south-coast in the morning where it will be cloudy.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly but strong north of Cape Point from the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Fine in the north at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with light rain in the south at times. It will become cloudy in the south during the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, becoming south-easterly in the evening.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy along the coast, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm, becoming cloudy south of the escarpment with light rain in places. The wind along the coast will be Moderate to fresh south-westerly, becoming southeasterly in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog patches in places over the interior otherwise cloudy and cool but warm in places in the north. Isolated showers and rain are expected.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to northerly to north-westerly in the north, otherwise moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly spreading to the north by late morning. The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.