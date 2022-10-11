Heatwave to persist in Limpopo and Mpumalanga until Friday

Weather Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning of extremely high fire danger conditions in parts of the Northern Cape, Free State, North-West, Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

The weather forecaster has also predicted a heat wave with persistently high temperatures in the Lowveld of Mpumalanga and Limpopo from this Wednesday (12 October 2022) until Friday.

Wednesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Mpumalanga: Partly cloudy and hot with afternoon isolated showers and thundershowers in the south-eastern parts.

Limpopo: Partly cloudy and hot.

North West: Fine at first, otherwise partly cloudy and hot.

Free State: Partly cloudy and hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape: Morning fog along the coast, otherwise partly cloudy and hot with isolated showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate.

Western Cape: Partly cloudy with morning fog along the coast, otherwise fine and warm by the afternoon. Isolated thundershowers are expected over the Central Karoo in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be light, otherwise moderate to fresh in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and hot with isolated thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and hot, with isolated thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate.

KwaZulu-Natal: Partly cloudy and hot. Isolated showers and thundershowers can be expected. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

