Heatwave update: Scorching temperatures predicted for week ahead

Cheryl Kahla

It’s been a sweltering weekend thus far and it’s not going to cool down anytime soon. Here’s the latest heatwave and weather update.

Heatwave, October 2022

Vox Weather issued an alert on Sunday, warning that “persistently high temperatures” are expected in the Lowveld of Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

As per the alert, residents should especially take precautions from Wednesday, 12 October, and Friday, 14 October.

This follows after South Africans were warned to brace for “extremely high fire danger conditions over the interior of South Africa on Sunday.

Weather update for this week

The maximum temperatures on Monday are expected to be as follows:

39 °C in Upington and Vredendal,

36 °C in Kimberley and Springbok,

34 °C in Pretoria, Mahikeng and Bloemfontein.

Joburgers and Capetonians should brace for temperatures around 28 °C,

35 °Cis expected in De Aar and 30 °C in Sutherland.

On the bright side, rainfall probabilities of 30% and 60% are predicted from the interior and northeastern parts of South Africa on Monday, 10 October.

Rainfall probability for Monday, 10 October. Image: Vox Weather

Emergency services

With excessive heatwave conditions and a high irritability factor, Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi has advised residents to take extra precautions during the scorching weather.

“It’s extremely hot in most parts of the City of Johannesburg. We just want to encourage all our residents throughout the City of Johannesburg to be safe during these extremely hot temperatures.

“We remain on high alert so that we can respond to any emergencies which might occur,” Muladuzi said.

Keeping pets safe during a heatwave

Just a friendly reminder: Don’t take your pets for walkies during a heatwave. If the tar is too hot for your hands, it’s too hot for your doggo’s paws.

Close the curtains and lay damp towels on the floor to cool them off. Also, set out extra bowls of water, and maybe add a couple of ice cubes for good measure.

If you can’t keep them indoors, make sure they have adequate shade to escape the heat.

If you have wildlife in your region – birds, squirrels, and the like – be kind and put out bowls of water for them, too.

For bees – because you know, they are endangered and all that – fill a shallow bowl or plate with water and pebbles and place it in the shade for the beezies to enjoy. (The pebbles prevent them from drowning).

Additional reporting by Faizel Patel.