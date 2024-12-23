Disaster management teams on high alert after heavy rains leave two dead in KZN

Provincial disaster management teams are on standby following a level 2 warning for disruptive rains.

Cars are seen semi-submerged on the Durban roads during severe floods on 10 October 2017 in Durban. Picture: Gallo Images / Jabulani Langa

Disaster management teams in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) are closely monitoring weather conditions after two fatalities were reported over the weekend due to heavy rains.

Impact of KZN heavy rains

Over the weekend, torrential downpours and strong winds caused significant damage to electricity infrastructure, leaving several communities in KZN without power.

According to Thulasizwe Buthelezi, the MEC for KZN Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), the inclement weather resulted in two tragic deaths.

A 38-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman lost their lives on Saturday at the Nkanini informal settlement in Cato Manor, eThekwini.

The heavy rains led to the collapse of a retaining wall onto two informal structures, causing the fatalities.

KZN weather warnings

In response to the severe weather, provincial disaster management teams are on standby following a level 2 warning for disruptive rains issued by the South African Weather Service (Saws).

Districts expected to be affected on Monday include Zululand, uThukela, uMzinyathi, uMgungundlovu, King Cetshwayo, and Harry Gwala.

“These conditions could lead to flooding of settlements, roads, and bridges; damage to property and infrastructure; damage to mud-based houses; poor driving conditions; and major disruption of traffic flow due to road and bridge closures or flooding,” reads a statement from the KZN Department of Cogta.

A similar level 2 warning has been issued for eThekwini, Harry Gwala, Ugu, uMkhanyakude, King Cetshwayo, uThukela, iLembe, and Amajuba for both Monday and Tuesday.

The department emphasised that the risk of flooding is high in these areas due to increased soil saturation from the weekend’s heavy rains.

“Disaster management teams will continue to monitor the weather conditions in these areas.”

The KZN Provincial Disaster Management Centre (PDMC) is coordinating the province’s disaster response in collaboration with government agencies, municipalities, and social partners.

Critical infrastructure, including the province’s main routes such as the N2, N11, and N3, is being monitored in partnership with the South African National Roads Agency SOC Ltd (Sanral).

Flooding in Gauteng

In Gauteng, heavy downpours in Tshwane over the weekend also resulted in two fatalities.

Firefighters recovered a car and a motorcycle swept away by strong river currents near SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday.

Unfortunately, both the motorcyclist and the driver of the car were found deceased.

Search efforts are ongoing for one person still believed to be missing in the area.

Authorities have urged residents in affected areas to remain vigilant and avoid crossing flooded roads and bridges.

