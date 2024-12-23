Severe festive weather: Saws warns of disruptive rain and fire dangers this week

Stormy Christmas weather with flash floods, damaging winds, and fire risks is set to disrupt festivities across South Africa, according to Saws.

Stormy weather will be part of South Africa’s festive activities this year.

This is according to the South African Weather Service (Saws), as it says it expects incidents of damaging winds and flash flooding across South Africa for several remaining days of the year.

“Continuous flow of moisture from countries north of South Africa will be one reason for the expected showery conditions this week,” the weather service said in a statement on Monday.

Stormy Christmas weather

“Additionally, a surface high pressure will extend its ridge into eastern South Africa, with a surface trough over the west-central interior.”

On Christmas Eve (Tuesday), the widespread showers and thundershowers expected across western Limpopo and northern Gauteng could be accompanied by disruptive rain and localised flooding.

The weather service added that the southwestern interior will remain clear of precipitation with partly cloudy and warm conditions, but hot in places in the northern parts of the Northern Cape.

On Christmas Day (Wednesday), morning drizzle is expected along the Limpopo and Mpumalanga Escarpment regions. Saws said a notably reduced distribution of showers and thundershowers is anticipated in the afternoon.

The weather promises to be sunny and dry, with hot to very hot conditions across most of the Cape provinces, where fire ignition could lead to the costly spread of veld fires and extensive damage.

The weather models also suggest that only the North West could experience scattered showers and thundershowers by late afternoon on Christmas.

Day of Goodwill

On the Day of Goodwill (Thursday), isolated showers and thundershowers are expected over most parts of the Republic, except for the northeastern and southwestern regions.

Thunderstorms will be scattered across Gauteng, North West, and the Free State, as well as over the northern parts of the Northern Cape.

“The South African Weather Service will continue to monitor any further developments relating to

the weather systems and will issue subsequent updates when the need arises,” Saws said.

Weather warnings, 24 December

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 4 warning for disruptive rain leading to flooding of settlements, low-lying bridges, damage to infrastructure, and difficult driving conditions is expected in places over Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and the northern parts of Gauteng.

A yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rain leading to localised flooding of settlements, low-lying bridges, damage to infrastructure, and difficult driving conditions is also issued in places along the south coast and adjacent interior of Kwa-Zulu Natal.

Severe thunderstorms leading to strong, damaging winds, large amounts of small hail, and heavy downpours resulting in possible flooding and damage to infrastructure are expected over the eastern parts of the North West, northeastern Free State, and Gauteng. A yellow level 2 warning was issued.

Damaging winds leading to difficulty in navigation at sea are expected between Cape Columbine and Hermanus.

Fire danger warning

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Kamiesberg and Kai !Garib Local Municipalities in the Northern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 24 December:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fog patches in the morning; otherwise, the weather will be cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 24/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/kh4y3tFw04 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 23, 2024

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can enjoy cloudy and cool to warm conditions with scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread in the northern highveld.

Mpumalanga Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 24/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/XtlPamrqwi — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 23, 2024

Limpopo:

The day will be cloudy and warm to hot with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers but isolated in the east.

Limpopo Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 24/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/JIzo0hsZ0S — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 23, 2024

North-West province:

Morning fog patches awaits North West residents in the extreme east; otherwise, the weather will be partly cloudy and warm to hot. It will become cloudy in the afternoon with scattered showers and thundershowers in the east, otherwise isolated.

North West Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 24/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/PyliZzo3Ua — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 23, 2024

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see cloudy conditions with morning fog patches in the extreme east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy to cloudy and warm to hot. Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected in the east, otherwise isolated except in the south-west.

Free State Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 24/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/wIi7RczOH1 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 23, 2024

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine and hot to very hot, becoming partly cloudy in the east by afternoon.

Northern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 24/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/MCbTNiGSGz — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 23, 2024

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy weather in the east and the southern parts with light rain until the afternoon; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot, but warm in places along the west coastline.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 24/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/b7rwXboDgi — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 23, 2024

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be cloudy conditions with light rain along the coast and adjacent interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm, but cool in places east of Port Elizabeth.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be partly cloudy and warm in the north; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain south of the escarpment but scattered along the Wild Coast.

Eastern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 24/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/FoFQeHo6TU — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 23, 2024

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog in places over the interior; otherwise, the weather will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered along the south coast and adjacent interior.