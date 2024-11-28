Weather

Marizka Coetzer

28 Nov 2024

Wet festive season forecast uncertain amid weak La Nina

While rainfall is below-average, intense storms are expected due to a weak La Nina system.

The rain forecast for December is still unclear with below-average rain, but intense storms due to a weak La Nina system are expected.

South African Weather Service forecaster Thabo Magoro said after yesterday’s showers, Gauteng will have to wait until next week for more rain.

Gauteng wait for rain

Magoro said this weekend would be warm and dry over the interior, with the first rain for December only forecast for Monday over the eastern parts of Gauteng and central parts of Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal.

The weather service’s daily rainfall portal recorded that Joburg only received 6mm of rainfall on Tuesday, while Barberton in Mpumalanga recorded 22mm and in Tshanowa in Limpopo, 13mm of rainfall was recorded on the same day.

According to SA Explorer, the Pretoria region normally receives about 573mm of rain per year, with most rain occurring during summer, and the highest rainfall of about 110mm in January and Randburg in Johannesburg with about 548mm of rain per year.

Vox weather meteorologist Michelle du Plessis said it was hard to say if would be a wet December.

Wet December?

“The La Nina conditions develop slowly and are also expected to be a weak La Nina, which means there will not necessarily be excessive above-normal rain, or the above-normal rain will only occur,” she said.

Du Plessis said the season forecast from the University of Pretoria suggests the 2024-25 La Nina event is anticipated to be weak.

