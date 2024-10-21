Daily news update: Proteas women fall at final T20 hurdle | Al-Jamah-ah questions Gwamanda arrest | Level 4 weather warning for Gauteng

Making headlines today, Laura Wolvaardt and her Proteas Women teammates fell short in the T20 Women’s World Cup final. New Zealand set a solid target and chipped away at South Africa’s batting line-up to win by 32 runs.

Former Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda was arrested, but his party Al-Jamah-ah applauded his courage and cooperation, while a pit bull mauled its caretaker to death.

A foreign national in the Northern Cape was arrested after police found a young girl in his liquor outlet, matrics begin their final exams and Gauteng braces for more stormy weather at the start of the week.

Al Jama-ah commends Gwamanda’s ‘courage and cooperation’, questions timing of his arrest

Al Jama-ah has questioned the timing of the arrest of its councillor and former Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda.

Gwamanda handed himself over to police on Friday and he appeared in court the same day on charges of fraud.

Proteas women stumble again as New Zealand win T20 World Cup final

Falling short with the trophy in sight, the Proteas missed another opportunity to break the nation’s drought.

Set a target of 159 runs to win, Proteas openers Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits, who had been superb throughout the tournament, again laid a solid foundation in their team’s run chase.

13-year-old found in tavern raid believed to be owner’s girlfriend

The 38-year-old owner of a tavern in the Northern Cape was arrested after police found an underage girl at his establishment.

The Northern Cape organised crime unit specialising in firearms, liquor and stolen goods carried out a sweeping operation on Saturday 19 October.

Level 4 warning: Severe thunderstorms expected in Gauteng on Monday

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms in Gauteng on Monday.

The thunderstorms, accompanied by hail, are also expected to hit most parts of KwaZulu-Natal, the southwestern parts of Mpumalanga, Free State, North West, and the extreme northeastern parts of the Northern Cape.

Pitbull put down after allegedly mauling caretaker to death

A man has lost his life due to an alleged attack by one of the pitbulls he cared for in Marapyane, Mmametlhake, Mpumalanga.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli, the 58-year-old man was allegedly mauled to death by his employer’s pitbull on Friday, 18 October.

Three dead in crash on N2 between Richards Bay and KwaGingindlovu

The KwaZulu-Natal government is pleading for caution as the province endures more rough weather.

Two vehicles are believed to have collided in the late afternoon rain, leaving five people in critical condition, while three suffered fatal injuries.

No load reduction during matric exams which need electricity, says department [VIDEO]

The Department of Basic Education has said that it has been reassured by power utility Eskom and municipalities that load reduction will be suspended during matric exams.

This will apply to the week when pupils are writing computer-based subjects, the Department of Basic Education confirmed.

