Level 2 warning: Disruptive rain expected in 6 provinces on Saturday

Weather Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rain over the northern parts and Lowveld of Limpopo, the Highveld and escarpment areas of Mpumalanga except the extreme north-west, the southern parts of Gauteng, the eastern parts of the Free-State, the eastern parts of the North-West Province, as well as the western parts of the Eastern Cape, on Saturday.

“Tropical sourced airmass as well as advected moisture over the eastern parts of the country, will result in rainfall in areas that recently went through heavy rain and flooding events. Soils are saturated, and rivers and catchment systems are full or overflowing in some areas. With further rainfall expected, localised flooding is possible,” warned the weather service.

Yellow level 2 warning: Rain: Mpumalanga: 18/2/2023 08:00 – 23:59 pic.twitter.com/YUhpNIncaT— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 17, 2023

A yellow level 4 warning for disruptive rain has also been issued in the western and southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, as well as the extreme south-eastern parts of the Eastern Cape.

Saturday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Cloudy and warm weather, with scattered showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga: Cloudy and warm weather, with scattered showers and thundershowers but, widespread in the south-east.

ALSO READ: Floods: North West declared disaster area by municipality

Limpopo: Cloudy and warm weather, with scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread in the Lowveld and the Limpopo Valley.

North West: Cloudy to partly cloudy and warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the extreme west.

Free State: Cloudy and warm with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the extreme west where it will be warm.

Northern Cape: Partly cloudy and hot, with isolated thundershowers in the extreme southeast where it be warm, otherwise fine and warm. The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly.

Western Cape: Fine and cool to warm but hot in place in the interior, otherwise cloudy over the eastern parts with isolated morning and early afternoon thunderstorms becoming partly cloudy to sunny along the south coast.

ALSO READ: Communities warned to take precautions after dam levels rise in North West

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly becoming strong between Cape Point and Saldanha Bay. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy and cool with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be Light to moderate south-easterly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy to partly cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be Light to moderate north-easterly, becoming moderate

easterly along the wild coast in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal: Cloudy and warm but cool in places in the west. Widespread showers and thundershowers are expected but scattered in the extreme north-east.

The wind along the coast will be Moderate south easterly north of Richards Bay at first, otherwise moderate easterly to north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.

NOW READ: Floods: Body of 16-year-old Mpumalanga teen found in dam