KZN warned to brace for heavy downpours and flooding

KwaZulu-Natal has been warned to brace for heavy downpours and flooding as the South African Weather Service (SAWS) on Saturday issued a yellow level 4 warning.

“Widespread showers and thundershowers are expected over most parts of KZN today. As a result of prolonged rainfall in many parts of the province in the past couple of days, the expected rainfall might cause further localised significant impacts,” said Saws.

Impact

Saws added that the impact of the heavy downpours may include flooding of informal settlements, roads and bridges.

“It may cause damage to property and infrastructure, mud-based houses and also result in poor driving conditions.”

“There may be also major disruptions of traffic flow due to roads being closed or flooded,” it said.”

Yellow level 4 warning for disruptive rainfall over most parts of KwaZulu-Natal for Saturday 18 February 2023. pic.twitter.com/XUO0ZuX0pS— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 18, 2023

Fatalities

Earlier this week, torrential rain in the province claimed the lives of six people including a three-month-old baby, left two missing and destroyed nearly 140 homes.

The co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) department in the province said the Umkhanyakude, King Cetshwayo, Umzinyathi and Amajuba districts suffered the most during heavy downpours over the past two days

Flooding

KZN Cogta MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi said roads and bridges across the province have been affected alongside public infrastructure including both gravel and black-top roads

“Assessments indicate that 139 homes were destroyed and 158 were partially damaged by the storms. The disaster management teams are sull continuing with assessments as different areas continue to receive more rain, while the ground is already saturated with water.”

Damages

Sithole-Moloi said the total cost of the damages is still being compiled working together with various organs of state.

“The President’s proclamation of a state of national disaster will allow affected institutions to reprioritize their finances in order to better respond to the immediate issues presented by the devastation caused by heavy rains.”

“Unfortunately there does not seem to be an end in sight as the SA Weather Service has warned that the rains are to continue throughout summer,” said Sithole-Moloi.

