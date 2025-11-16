More rain expected in parts of South Africa on Monday

Find out what the latest weather forecast means for your region on 17 November 2025.

Heavy rain is expected to continue in parts of South Africa on Monday, with Limpopo and Mpumalanga set to be the hardest hit.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) warned that disruptive rain is likely to be experienced in Mpumalanga and the Limpopo, with the Limpopo Valley and the Lowveld area being most at risk. It added that flooding could occur on roads, low-lying areas and bridges.

Showers and thundershowers are also possible for Gauteng after the province was hit hard on Sunday, with flooded roads, fallen trees and damaged infrastructure being reported in many areas.

Weather warnings for 17 November

While large parts of the country are wet, the weather service also issued a warning for fires around the Kamiesberg municipality of the Northern Cape and the Matzikama and Bergrivier municipalities of the Western Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Sunday:

Gauteng:

Cloudy and cold with scattered showers and thundershowers. It will be cool in the extreme north.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate

Mpumalanga:

Cloudy and cool to cold with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

Cloudy and cool to cold with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the Lowveld and Limpopo Valley.

North West:

Cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east. It will become partly cloudy in the west from the afternoon.

Free State:

Cloudy in the east with isolated showers and thundershowers, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool.

Northern Cape:

Partly cloudy over the central and eastern parts, otherwise fine and warm to hot.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southeasterly.

Western Cape:

Partly cloudy in the extreme north-east, otherwise fine, windy and warm to hot, but very hot in places in the west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to south-easterly, becoming strong in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High

Eastern Cape (western half):

Morning fog in places over the interior, otherwise fine and warm to hot. It will be partly cloudy in the north.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northeasterly at first, otherwise fresh to strong easterly.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Cloudy and cool with fog in places in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the north and west in the afternoon. Isolated light showers and rain can be expected in places in the south and east at times.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northeasterly, freshening from the south in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog in places over the western interior, otherwise cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southeasterly, becoming light to moderate easterly to northeasterly south of Richards Bay in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Low