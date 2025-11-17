Persistent rain wreaks havoc in KZN, causing several accidents

There have been reports of flooded roads, fallen trees, power outages and damaged infrastructure.

Emergency personnel have been inundated with multiple crashes and casualties across KwaZulu-Natal following persistent and heavy rainfall throughout the province.

Several parts of the country, including KZN and Gauteng, have been affected by adverse weather conditions, with reports of flooded roads, fallen trees, power outages, and damaged infrastructure.

Accidents

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said they have attended to numerous incidents resulting from the wet roads across Durban.

“Just after 1am this morning (Sunday), a single vehicle rolled numerous times on the M4 North Bound near the Broadway offramp, leaving both driver and passenger severely entrapped in the vehicle.

“Together with the eThekwini Fire Department, the patients were stabilised and then carefully extricated from the wreckage. One of the two had sustained critical injuries,” Jamieson said.

Jamieson said a few hours later, they attended to another accident.

“Just after 4am, a vehicle rolled on the N2 South near Chesterville, leaving six people with multiple injuries. Paramedics ambulances worked to stabilise the injured before transporting them to nearby Hospitals.”

Fatal crash

In a third accident just after 8am, Jamieson said paramedics attended a fatal crash on Inanda Road in the Waterfall Area.

“Two vehicles collided head-on, leaving one person deceased and four Patients with serious injuries. Paramedics arrived on scene to find carnage, and immediately, the eThekwini Fire Department was dispatched to assist. One Male believed to be in his forties had sustained fatal injuries, and unfortunately, there was nothing Paramedics could do for him; he was declared deceased on the scene.

“The remaining four Patients were treated on scene before being transported to nearby Hospitals,” Jamieson said.

Precautions

Jamieson added that they also responded to an accident on the M13, Durban-bound, near Gillits, for a vehicle that had left the road.

“Paramedics arrived on the scene to find a vehicle had rolled off the M13 onto the railway lines. Three occupants, including a child, had sustained various injuries, and once stabilised on the scene, the injured were transported to a nearby hospital.”

ALS Paramedics has urged all motorists to drive carefully and leave a little earlier to reach their destination on time.

