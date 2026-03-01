Severe thunderstorm warnings for Limpopo and Mpumalanga

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has forecast fine conditions in the western interior for Monday, 2 March 2026. Otherwise, conditions will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered to widespread in the east of the country.

Weather warnings for 2 March, 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow-level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms over the eastern parts of both Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

The storms will bring heavy downpours, damaging winds, excessive lightning and hail and could lead to flooding and damage to infrastructure and settlements.

It also issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, damaging winds, hail and excessive lightning over the south-west and central parts of Limpopo as well as the Highveld in Mpumalanga.

This will result in localised flooding and damage to infrastructure and settlements are expected.

A yellow level 2 warning was also issued for damaging waves between Alexander Bay and Plettenberg Bay in the morning.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 2 March:

Gauteng:

Residents can expect a cloudy day, becoming partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Mpumalanga:

Partly cloudy weather in the extreme west, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the lowveld.

Limpopo:

Residents can expect partly cloudy and warm conditions, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the Limpopo Valley and eastern parts.

North West:

Cloudy in the east at first where it will become partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers, otherwise fine and warm.

Free State:

Residents can expect cloudy weather with morning fog patches over the Lesotho border and the eastern parts, otherwise fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers over the east.

Northern Cape:

It will be a fine and cool to warm day.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape:

Residents can expect partly cloudy conditions along the south coast, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable, becoming moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Residents can expect fine and cool weather.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-westerly, becoming light to moderate in the late afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Morning light rain in the extreme east, where it will be cloudy and cold, otherwise fine to partly cloudy and cool.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-westerly, becoming moderate in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

It will be cold in the extreme south-west, otherwise cloudy and cool with scattered showers and rain.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-westerly to southerly

The expected UVB sunburn index: “High”.

