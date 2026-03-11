Heavy rain in Limpopo, Mpumalanga as hot weather persists in the 3 Capes

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 12 March 2026.

Disruptive rain is expected in Limpopo and Mpumalanga on Thursday, 12 March, as high temperatures continue to batter parts of the Northern, Western and Eastern Cape.

Here is what weather to expect, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

Weather warnings for 12 March 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rain with heavy downpours leading to possible flooding and possible strong winds in the eastern parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

Fire danger warnings

Expect extremely high fire danger conditions in the Kamiesberg Local Municipality in the Northern Cape, places over the West Coast, Garden Route and Cape Winelands District Municipalities in the Western Cape, and the Blue Crane Route Municipality in the Eastern Cape.

Advisories

Heatwave conditions with persistently high temperatures are expected over the western parts of the Namakwa District Municipality in the Northern Cape; the west, southwest and northern parts of the Western Cape; and the Koukamma Local Municipality in the Eastern Cape until Friday, but persisting until Saturday in places over Sarah Baartman and Amathole District Municipalities, King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality, and Nelson Mandela Bay and Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipalities in the Eastern Cape.

Saws has also warned of extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions in the Namakwa District Municipality in the Northern Cape and in places in the Western Cape.

Extended weather forecast for Thursday and Friday, 12-13 March 2026:

Fine and hot to very in places in the west, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the north-east.#saws #weatheroutlook #heatwave #Warning pic.twitter.com/neuQWNPVUU — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 10, 2026

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 12 March:

Gauteng:

Residents can expect partly cloudy conditions at first; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect a cloudy and cold to cool day with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in extreme east.

Limpopo:

It will be cloudy and cool with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the extreme east.

North West:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm weather awaits North West residents, becoming cloudy over the central and the eastern parts with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Residents can expect morning fog patches over the extreme east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers over the eastern parts, where it will be cloudy.

Northern Cape:

It will be fine to partly cloudy and warm to hot, but very hot to extremely hot in the west.

Western Cape:

Expect fine to partly cloudy and very hot to extremely hot conditions.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be fine and hot.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect Fine and hot conditions tomorrow.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm, but cloudy in the north. Expect isolated showers and rain in the extreme north.