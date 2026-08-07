Rain to disrupt long weekend in Cape Town before sunshine returns

The city will start the long weekend on a mild note, with partly cloudy skies forecast for Friday.

Cape Town will experience a mixed bag of weather over the long weekend, with rain forecast for much of the four-day break before conditions clear into sunshine by midweek, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

Mild start to the long weekend

The city will start the long weekend on a mild note, with partly cloudy skies forecast for Friday, 7 August.

Additionally, temperatures are expected to range between 10°C and 18°C, the South African Weather Service said.

Wind speeds on the day were recorded at 9.26km/h.

Wet conditions expected over the break

Rain will move in as the long weekend gets underway, with showers forecast for Saturday, 8 August, and a daytime high of 16°C, dropping to a low of 9°C, according to Saws.

Rain will persist into Sunday, 9 August – Women’s Day – with temperatures confined to a narrower band of 10°C to 13°C, making it the coolest day of the stretch.

Cloudy public holiday on Monday

The long weekend will close out on a cloudy note, with Monday, 10 August, observed as a public holiday, expected to bring temperatures ranging from 9°C to 15°C, according to the South African Weather Service forecast.

Clear skies will not yet have returned by the end of the break, though the wet conditions of the weekend will have eased.

Sunshine and warmer temperatures by midweek

Conditions will improve once the long weekend ends, with sunny skies forecast for Tuesday, 11 August, and temperatures climbing to a high of 18°C, while the low will hold at 9°C, according to the weather service.

The warming trend will continue into Wednesday, 12 August, when sunny conditions and a high of 20°C are expected, which will be the warmest day of the outlook, with the low again forecast at 9°C.