SA Weather: Friday temperatures

Weather Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning of high fire danger conditions are over the central and eastern parts of North-West and in places over the central Free State and Gamagara Local Municipality, Northern Cape.

The weather service has also forecasted a heatwave with persistently high temperatures over Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, North West and Free State until Friday.

Friday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon with isolated thundershowers in the south. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Mpumalanga: Fine and hot becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thundershowers in the southern Highveld. It will become cloudy along the escarpment, with drizzle patches.

Limpopo: Fine and hot, becoming cloudy – with overnight drizzle.

North West: Fine in the extreme west, otherwise partly cloudy and hot.

Free State: Fine in west, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated thundershowers.

Northern Cape: Morning fog patches in the west, otherwise fine and hot in the north. The wind along the coast will be strong.

Western Cape: Partly cloudy and warm with fog patches in places along the west-coast in the morning, becoming fine by the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate in the morning, otherwise fresh to strong in the afternoon.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy at first with light rain along the coast, otherwise partly cloudy and cool. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh, otherwise light to moderate in the afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy in the extreme north, otherwise cloudy and cool with light rain in places along the coast and adjacent interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate, becoming moderate to fresh southerly late morning, but light to moderate easterly in the afternoon.

ALSO READ: SA Weather: Heatwave to persist until Friday