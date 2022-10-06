Heatwave to intensify in Gauteng warns weather service

Faizel Patel

Gauteng Weather has warned that the current heatwave is expected to intensify across the province on Thursday.

Gauteng has been experiencing scorching weather with the mercury breaking the 30°C mark since the season kicked in.

Temperatures

The forecasted temperatures once again soars to excessive levels.

The regional weather services forecast that temperatures in Johannesburg and Vereeniging will hit a maximum 34°C while Pretoria is also expected to hit the 36°C mark.

Gauteng Weather issued an alert for the high temperatures.

“Intensifying heatwave in Gauteng on Thursday afternoon!!!”

National heatwave

Meanwhile, the South African Weather Service has also issued fire danger warnings for parts of Limpopo, the North West, central and western parts of the Free State, central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape as well as the north-eastern interior of the Eastern Cape.

⚠️HEAT WAVE ADVISORY- A slight drop in temperatures tomorrow (Wednesday) but the #heatwave advisory was extended until Friday (07 October 2022) for Gauteng, North West, northern Free State, and in places in Limpopo and Mpumalanga. pic.twitter.com/IMdQiHmSkU— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 4, 2022

It said the heatwave, with persistently high temperatures, is expected to continue in places on the Highveld of Mpumalanga, the south-western Bushveld of Limpopo, the central and eastern parts of the North West and northern parts of the Free State at least until Friday.

Dam levels

The warm and dry weather conditions have also affected the dam levels in Mpumalanga.

According to the latest Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) weekly state of reservoirs report, the average dam levels in the province recorded a decline from 91.8% to 91.3% over earlier this week.

Gauteng dam levels

Water shedding

The scorching weather comes on the back of stage 2 water shedding due to higher demand on reservoirs as a result of the heatwave.

Big metros such as Joburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni face water outages.

Rand Water said due to increased water demand, the capacity of its storage has decreased from 52% to 38%.

“The bulk supplier will restrict high demand customer meters in various parts of the City of Johannesburg. The outcome is to reduce the current high consumption and restore capacity levels back to 60%,” it said

We know it is hot, but please use water sparingly to allow reservoirs to recover. Saving water is critical, and you are an important part of the solution! [LE] pic.twitter.com/DH0UvIzOwD— Rand Water (@Rand_Water) October 6, 2022

Emergency services

With excessive heat wave conditions and a high irritability factor, Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi has advised residents to take extra precautions during the scorching weather.

“It’s extremely hot in most parts of the City of Johannesburg. We just want to encourage all our residents throughout the City of Johannesburg to be safe during these extremely hot temperatures.

“We remain on high alert so that we can respond to any emergencies which might occur,” Muladuzi said.

The province is yet to see the first rains of the season which would be a welcome relief to nourish and saturate arid land and replenish the current dam levels.

Precautions

The weather service has advised South Africans to ensure that they stay hydrated by drinking water regularly, avoid over-exertion when exercising, apply sunblock to all exposed skin and stay indoors or in shade and out of direct sunshine between the hours of 11am and 3pm.

It has also advised parents to ensure that small children and infants are supplied fluids often as dehydration can set in quick which can result in an emergency.

Animals

