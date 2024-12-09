SA Weather warns of severe thunderstorms as heatwave continues

While the heatwave has dissipated in some parts of the country, the sweltering temperatures are expected to continue in some areas.

Limpopo and Mpumalanga residents have been warned to brace for severe thunderstorms that can lead to localised flooding.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for severed thunderstorms on Monday.

Thunderstorms

“Severe thunderstorms leading to localised damage to infrastructure, property, vehicles, and injuries (livelihood and livestock) due to hail, damaging winds, heavy downpours and excessive lightning, are expected over the central and south-eastern part of Limpopo as well as north-eastern Mpumalanga.”

It also issued a warning for extremely high fire danger conditions over most of the Western Cape interior, Northern Cape, central and western Free State and the northern and western interior of the Eastern Cape.

Heatwave

“A heatwave with persistently high temperatures is expected over the central, eastern and north-western parts of the Northern Cape, the northern interior of Eastern Cape, the Free State, North West, the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, the Lowveld of Mpumalanga and the Lowveld, western Bushveld and the Valley of Limpopo until at least Wednesday (11 December 2024).

“Extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions are expected over the Namakwa District of the Northern Cape, the central Karoo, northern parts of the West Coast District, Breede River Valley and the Little Karoo of the Western Cape until Tuesday (10 December 2024) and over the Lowveld of Mpumalanga and the Lowveld, western Bushveld and Valley of Limpopo from Tuesday (10 December 2024) until Friday (13 December 2024),” the Saws said.

Here are the weather forecasts for your province

Gauteng

Expect partly cloudy and warm weather with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Mpumalanga and Limpopo

Both Mpumalanga and Limpopo can expect partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

North West

The North-West is fine over the central and western parts until late morning, otherwise partly cloudy and hot to very hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east.

Free State

Residents can anticipate fine over the central and western parts until late morning, otherwise partly cloudy and hot to very hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers over the central and eastern parts.

Northern Cape

Fine and very hot to extremely hot, becoming partly cloudy over the northern and north-eastern parts in the afternoon. It will be warm in the north. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south to south-easterly.

Western Cape

Partly cloudy in the eastern parts in the morning, otherwise fine and hot to very hot, but warm along the west and the southern coastal areas.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh east to south-easterly along the southern coast, but strong along the south-west coast, otherwise fresh southerly.

Western half of the Eastern Cape:

Morning fog over places in the interior, otherwise fine and warm, but hot in the north. It will be partly cloudy along the coast.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape:

Residents can expect cloudy conditions with morning rain south of the escarpment, becoming partly cloudy and warm. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal

The weather in KwaZulu-Natal is forecast to be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, becoming strong in places from the afternoon.

