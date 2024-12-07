Relief from heatwave, but SA Weather warns of severe thunderstorms

In some areas the mercury soared to over of 38°C (Tshwane) as people stayed out of the sun and drank copious amounts of water to stay hydrated.

After a scorching start to the weekend, with persistently high temperatures in several areas, residents can breathe a sigh of relief as the heatwave conditions start to ease.

A heatwave with extremely high temperatures scorched several parts of the country including the western Bushveld of Limpopo, Gauteng, and the western Highveld of Mpumalanga.

Heatwave

The country has been seeing some adverse weather conditions with a tornado hitting Randfontein on the West Rand last month. At least 24 people were injured when the whirlwind struck.

While the heatwave is dissipating bringing much needed cooler weather, the South African Weather Service (Saws) warned residents to be prepared for isolated showers and thundershowers from late on Saturday and Sunday.

Impact-based warning

The Saws issued an impact-based warning for a few areas on Saturday.

“A yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms resulting in heavy downpours and strong to damaging winds are expected over Gauteng, the southern and western Highveld of Mpumalanga and the south-western Bushveld of Limpopo.”

It also warned of fire dangers for a few areas.

“Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over eastern parts of Northern Cape, western Free State and North West as well as the Limpopo Valley and in places in the Eastern Cape.”

Very hot weather

While the cooler temperatures will be welcomed by many, some other areas will continue to experience heatwave conditions.

“A heat have with persistently high temperatures is expected over the North West, Free State and the northern and eastern parts of the Northern Cape until Wednesday,” Saws said.

Here are the weather forecasts for your province

Gauteng

Expect fine, hot to very hot weather in the north, becoming partly cloudy. There will be isolated showers and thundershowers in the northeast.

Mpumalanga

Morning fog and drizzle will occur along the escarpment. It will be cloudy and warm in the Lowveld, with partly cloudy, warm to hot conditions elsewhere. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected, scattered in the west.

Limpopo

Limpopo will start with morning fog and drizzle along the southern escarpment. In the Lowveld, it will be cloudy and warm, while other areas will experience partly cloudy, hot to extremely hot conditions, with isolated showers and thundershowers scattered in the southwest.

North West

The North West will experience fine, very hot to extremely hot weather, becoming partly cloudy in the east. There will be isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the extreme northeast.

Free State

Residents can anticipate fine, warm to hot conditions, partly cloudy in the east with morning fog patches. Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected.

Northern Cape

Fine and hot to very hot weather will prevail, but cooler to warm in the southwest. Coastal winds will be light to moderate, becoming fresher later in the day.

Western Cape

Cloudy except in the northwestern parts in the morning, becoming fine and warm to hot from the afternoon, and partly cloudy and cool in the southeastern parts.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable along the south-west coastline in the morning, otherwise moderate to fresh south to south-westerly direction.

Western half of the Eastern Cape:

Morning fog in places, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, but cloudy along the coast.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy in the northwest, while other areas will be cloudy and cool to warm, with light rain along the coast and adjacent interior.

KwaZulu-Natal

Morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the extreme south.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly reaching strong in places from the afternoon.

