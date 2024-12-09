Weather alert: Fire danger warnings for several provinces as heatwave continues

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Tuesday, 10 December 2024.

The weather service has warned of extreme heat and fire dangers across multiple provinces. Partly cloudy skies bring isolated thundershowers to regions like Gauteng and Mpumalanga. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 10 December

Fire danger warning

The weather service has warned of extremely high fire danger conditions over the western half of the Free State, the Northern Cape, northern parts of the Eastern Cape, as well as the northwestern and extreme northeastern parts of the Western Cape.

Advisories

A heat wave with persistently high temperatures is continuing over the central, eastern, and northwestern parts of the Northern Cape; the northern interior of Eastern Cape; the Free State; North West; the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal; the Lowveld of Mpumalanga; the Lowveld, western Bushveld; and the Valley of Limpopo until at least Wednesday.

Extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions are expected over the Namakwa District of the Northern Cape, the central Karoo, northern parts of the West Coast District, Breede River Valley, and the Little Karoo of the Western Cape until Tuesday (10 December 2024) and over the Lowveld of Mpumalanga and the Lowveld, western Bushveld, and Valley of Limpopo from Tuesday until Friday.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 10 December:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm weather with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 10/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/XOOKumJyYt — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 9, 2024

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can enjoy cloudy conditions in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers. It will be very hot to extremely hot in the Lowveld.

Mpumalanga Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 10/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/xAF5DkyRP3 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 9, 2024

Limpopo:

The day will be cloudy in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, hot to very hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the extreme northeast.

North-West province:

Partly cloudy and hot to very hot weather awaits North West residents, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

North West Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 10/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/c6SRb4A0WU — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 9, 2024

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see fine and hot to very hot conditions, but partly cloudy in the northeast with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 10/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/kz1KpPf6Rt — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 9, 2024

Northern Cape:

The day will be partly cloudy in the western parts at times with morning fog patches, otherwise fine and warm to hot but very hot to extremely hot in the east.

Northern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 10/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/mmpOuXmJ5u — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 9, 2024

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy and cool to warm weather along the southwestern and southern parts; otherwise, it will be fine, hot to very hot.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 10/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/xgJgVBGk9R — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 9, 2024

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be fog in places in the south; otherwise, it will be fine and hot but warm along the coast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

There will be fog in places in the morning; otherwise, it will be fine and hot but warm in places south of the escarpment. It will become partly cloudy with a chance of light rain along the Wild Coast in the afternoon while isolated thundershowers are expected in the northeast.

Eastern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 10/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/ZJ3EdgLxLv — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 9, 2024

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog patches along the coast and adjacent interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, but very hot in the north. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.