Rugby World Cup celebrations in the cold? – SAWS warns of wet weather conditions

Severe thunderstorms expected in some parts of the country.

Turns out the Springboks might have to pack some warm winter gear for their much anticipated victory lap, as the South African Weather Services (SAWS) warns of a cold start to the week ahead.

SAWS predicts wet and windy weather conditions across several parts of the country with the possibility of severe thunderstorms and gusty winds throughout Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, North West, Free State and northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

⛈🌩Weather outlook for Monday, 30 October 2023. Cloudy and cold conditions are expected over the central and eastern parts, with

Isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.



Warnings:

A: Damaging winds, severe thunderstorms and disruptive snow. pic.twitter.com/bgHxlTAutm — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 29, 2023

“We’re still expecting cold conditions over the north-eastern parts of the country, which would then include areas around Gauteng, the eastern parts of the North West province, eastern parts of the Free State, spreading all over to Mpumalanga and Limpopo,” said Forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela.

Rainfall and thundershowers are expected over the central and north eastern areas, while cold conditions will remain over the north eastern parts of the country.

“We are still yet to experience cold conditions from Monday into Tuesday.” Thobela said.

⛱️🌧️🌄Weather outlook for Tuesday. Scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers are expected over the central and the north eastern areas. Cold to cool conditions remain over the north eastern parts#sawsan #southafrican @Southafrican pic.twitter.com/dU2dvrr4CR — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 29, 2023

Meanwhile, coastal provinces might experience a drastic drop in temperatures tonight.

“Another warning we have on Sunday, is some disruptive snow which might lead to dangerous driving conditions in the Eastern Cape.

“We’re also expecting damaging winds over the interior of Namaqua, Northern Cape and the Matsikama municipality in the Western Cape,” Thobela said.

If Saws weather warnings are anything to go by, November could start off on a cold note, as cool conditions are expected to remain over central and eastern parts of the country on Wednesday – while showers and thundershowers are also forecasted.