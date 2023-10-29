‘Go to work on Monday’: Presidency urges SA to wait for Ramaphosa’s address amid public holiday claims

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the country at 8pm on Monday

There will be no public holiday on Monday as anticipated by South Africans, the Presidency has confirmed.

The nation was expecting some time off after President Cyril Ramaphosa indicated that he would consider announcing a public holiday should the Springboks win the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Although this has happened, South Africans should treat Monday as a normal working day.

WATCH: Ramaphosa considers public holiday if Springboks win Rugby World Cup

“Tomorrow is day one of Matric exams, and a public holiday will be very disruptive to their exam schedule. Please ignore fake announcements, got work tomorrow, work hard like a true World Champion, and wait for the president’s address in the evening,” Presidency spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya said in a tweet.

Ramaphosa is expected to address the country at 8pm on Monday after returning from France, where the Springboks won the World Cup final match 12-11 against New Zealand.

The president attended the match at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, on the outskirts of Paris.

Boks back in SA this week

Meanwhile, SA Rugby has announced that the Boks are expected to arrive at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg at 10:55 on Tuesday morning.

Selected members of the team, including Captain Siya Kolisi and head coach Jacques Nienaber, will hold a press conference around 12pm at the airport after their arrival.

The team will also embark on their much-anticipated trophy tour around the country where they will parade the Webb Ellis Cup to their loyal fans.

The trophy tour will start on Thursday.

The times, venues and intricate destinations for the tour will be determine in due course.

NOW READ: Bok rugby fans, here are all the details of the countrywide trophy tour