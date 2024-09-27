South Africa won’t be affected by Hurricane Helene says SA Weather Service

People enjoy the waves at the Malecon in Havana, on September 26, 2024, after the passage of Hurricane Helene. Picture: YAMIL LAGE / AFP

As North America grapples with the devastating Hurricane Helene which has already taken at least three lives, the SA Weather Service (SAWS) says that South Africa should remain unaffected.

Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Virginia and Alabama have all reportedly declared a state of emergency, with authorities warning of dangerous and life-threatening conditions. These potentially include flooding, damaging winds and tornadoes.

While the hurricane will leave a trail of destruction in the Northern Hemisphere, Hannelee Doubell said South Africa’s place in the Southern Hemisphere meant it would be left unscathed.

But SA will still have bad weather in parts this weekend

South Africans should, however, prepare for a forecasted cold front and snow.

“After recent snow events that wreaked havoc on roads between Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape, light snow can be expected over the Drakensberg this weekend,” the SA Weather Service warned.

Over the weekend of the 20-22nd of September, the snowfall resulted in the closure of the N3, with some areas receiving nearly 2 meters of snow and numerous motorists being stranded on the side of the highway.

Fourie said the upcoming snowfall is “significantly different from the previous” and does not anticipate the N3 to be significantly impacted due to the upcoming snowfall.

Impact of Hurricane Helene on North America

In America, affected residents have been advised not to leave their shelters as Hurricane Helene tears through Florida and into Georgia.

The Taylor County, Florida, Sherriff’s Office urged residents to write their name, date of birth and important information in permanent marker on their legs.

Additional reporting by Faizel Patel.

