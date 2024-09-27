Snowfall expected in three provinces this weekend, warns SA Weather Service

Snowfall has been forecast for the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape.

The N3 Toll Route from Escourt to Harrismith turned into a traffic nightmare with motorists stranded in the heavy snow. Picture: X/ @ISephara

After the recent snow event that wreaked havoc on roads between Free State, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and Eastern Cape, the South African Weather Services (SAWS) has warned that light snow can be expected over the Drakensberg this weekend.

SAWS’ Celeste Fourie said weather conditions are expected to change significantly as an upper trough system associated with a ridging high-pressure system will introduce significant cooling over the escarpment regions of South Africa (extending from the Western Cape, up to the southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal).

Snowfall expected to persist

“Daytime temperatures are expected to start cooling down over the Western Cape from Sunday, 29 September 2024, reaching the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal region by Monday.”

“The expected snowfall will follow a similar trend; starting in the Western Cape early on Sunday morning and spreading eastward towards KwaZulu-Natal Monday morning,” Fourie said.

Fourie said snowfall is expected to clear up in the Western Cape and western parts of the Eastern Cape by Monday evening.

“Snowfall will however persist on Tuesday over the eastern parts of Eastern Cape and southern KwaZulu-Natal.

“A cold front with an associated upper trough arrives in the Western Cape on Saturday afternoon, 28 September 2024, resulting in showers and rain in the south-western parts of the Western Cape as well as isolated showers and thundershowers over the western and central interior of the country,” Fourie said.

ALSO READ: Weather update: More heavy rain and snow expected in KZN

Cold front, gale-force winds

The cold front will move eastward, bringing cooler surface conditions.

Another upper trough associated with the ridging high-pressure behind the cold front will further cool down the surface temperatures on Sunday, especially along the high-lying regions of the Western Cape and into the southern parts of the Northern Cape.

Fourie said temperatures are expected to drop further to very cold conditions (maximum temperatures of less than 10°C) over the escarpment of the Eastern Cape and southern KwaZulu-Natal into Monday.

“Strong to possible gale-force winds as well as ocean swells between 4m to 6m can also be expected along the south coast from Sunday into Monday morning as the ridging high-pressure moves through.”

⛈️📷Weather and severe weather alerts for tomorrow, 27 September 2024. As well as the weather outlook for Saturday & Sunday, 28 – 29 September 2024. #saws #weatheroutlook #southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/leIMEtoIuP — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 26, 2024

Will the N3 be affected?

Light snowfalls are expected to begin in the Eastern Cape and southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Monday, persisting into Tuesday morning along southern KwaZulu-Natal.

“At this stage, the South African Weather Service does not expect the N3 (including van Reenen’s Pass) to be significantly affected this weekend.

“This system is significantly different from the previous snow event, therefore the impacts expected are not as significant as the snow event of 19 to 22 September”, when motorists were stranded on the N3 highway heading toward KwaZulu-Natal for days,” Fourie said.

Weather warning

Meanwhile, the MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs in KZN, Thulasizwe Buthelezi, has alerted residents about the possibility of snowfall on Monday and Tuesday next week.

“Residents across the province are assured that the Provincial Disaster Management Centre will continue to engage directly with stakeholders, including municipalities through the respective District Disaster Management Centres, social partners, and government entities responsible for law enforcement, disaster response, and roads, to ensure plans are in place to deal with any eventuality should the weather conditions deteriorate,” Buthelezi said.

Buthelezi urged residents to monitor weather forecasts through reliable sources.

Fatalities after snowfall

Last weekend, a strong cut-off low weather system brought historic and disruptive snowfall across South Africa, particularly affecting Lesotho, the Free State, and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), with some areas receiving nearly 2 metres of snow.

The heavy snowfall resulted in the closure of the N3 highway in both directions between Harrismith in the Free State and the Tugela Plaza in KZN.

At least two people also died from hypothermia, after being trapped in the snow on the N3 in the KZN Midlands.

ALSO READ: Warmer weather expected in most parts of SA, but cold front looming