Weather update: More heavy rain and snow expected in KZN

At least two people died from hypothermia, after being trapped in the snow on the N3 in the KZN midlands.

Last week, heavy snowfall caused the closure of the N3 highway in both directions between Harrismith in the Free State and the Tugela Plaza in KZN. Picture: X/@kzncogta

More severe weather, including heavy rain and snow, has been forecast for parts of KwaZulu-Natal, Free State, and the Eastern Cape next week.

This warning comes despite the southern hemisphere spring equinox occurring on 22 September at 14:44.

The MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs in KZN, Thulasizwe Buthelezi, has alerted residents about the possibility of snowfall on Monday and Tuesday next week.

Warning

This will potentially result in snowfall in some areas around the Drakensberg mountains, including parts of the Harry Gwala, uThukela, uMgungundlovu and Amajuba Districts.

“Residents across the province are assured that the Provincial Disaster Management Centre will continue to engage directly with stakeholders, including municipalities through the respective District Disaster Management Centres, social partners, and government entities responsible for law enforcement, disaster response, and roads, to ensure plans are in place to deal with any eventuality should the weather conditions deteriorate,” Buthelezi said.

Buthelezi urged residents to monitor weather forecasts through reliable sources.

Heavy snowfall

Last weekend, a strong cut-off low weather system brought historic and disruptive snowfall across South Africa, particularly affecting Lesotho, the Free State, and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), with some areas receiving nearly 2 metres of snow.

The heavy snowfall resulted in the closure of the N3 highway in both directions between Harrismith in the Free State and the Tugela Plaza in KZN.

At least two people also died from hypothermia, after being trapped in the snow on the N3 in the KZN midlands.

Melting snow

Buthelezi also issued a warning of potential flooding in areas where snow has started to melt after last weekend’s unprecedented snowstorm.

“The department alerts communities downstream of the Tugela River catchment areas to the potential flooding due to snowmelt in the highlands,” Buthelezi said

“One can still see snow on the Drakensberg mountain range, as well as on the mountains around Warden. That is the risk the department is aware of – that if that snow melts, there is a risk that water levels could increase.”

Meanwhile, the latest regional weather forecast predicts fine weather across most of the country on Thursday ahead of the weekend.

Gauteng will be fine and warm but hot in the north.

