Severe thunderstorms and hail expected across the country on Saturday

Citizen Reporter

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and hail as well as heavy rain across the country on Saturday.

The weather service warned that these conditions could lead to localised flooding, disruption to communication services and isolated damages to property are expected.

Such storms are also expected over the extreme southern parts of Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga.

Saturday’s weather service

Gauteng: Partly cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga: Cloudy at first with morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo: Cloudy at first with morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

North West: Partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State: Partly cloudy and cool to warm with scattered to isolated showers and thundershowers except the extreme south-western parts.

Northern Cape: Cloudy along the coast and the south-western interior in the morning with fog patches, otherwise fine and cool to warm but hot in the north. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly, becoming moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly from the afternoon.

Western Cape: Cloudy to partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers until the afternoon. Morning fog is expected along the west coast. The wind along the coast will be moderate. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered over the southern interior. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Fine in the east at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered over the south-eastern interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with scattered shower and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be moderate. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

ALSO READ: Thunderstorms and heavy rain expected in Gauteng on Thursday