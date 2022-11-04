WATCH | Laingsburg floods: Streets under water, retirement home flooded

Cheryl Kahla

As severe weather conditions continue across large parts of the country, residents of a retirement facility in the Western Cape reportedly had to deal with floods right on their doorstep.

Floods across South Africa

In a video supplied to The Citizen, residents can see blocking the entrance to the facility, in an attempt to keep the gushing flood waters at bay.

WATCH: Retirement facility flooded

One resident can be heard saying they need to help the others, while another says she’s scared of the weather.

Even though large parts of Laingsburg were underwater on Thursday, we were unable to determine if the video above was recorded on 3 November.

WATCH: Laingsburg floods

The disruptive weather conditions aren’t gonna let up any time soon. The South African Weather Service (Saws) said the disruptive conditions will continue.

Wet weekend and week ahead

Yellow level 2 warnings have been issued for severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and hail, as well as heavy rain across the country on Saturday.

The weather service said, “the probabilities of rainfall increase significantly on Monday over the central and eastern parts of the country, with the possibility of further flooding in places”.

The floods in the North West regions and Western Cape is due to low pressure “dominating the weather across SA”.

WATCH: Vox weather weekend forecast

On Saturday, the probability of thunderstorms will rise to 60% along the western regions fo South Africa, including Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal.

Mudslides and rockfalls

The Saws said this weather system “will move eastwards and result in further showers across most parts of the country [on Friday] with clearance expected in the west [on Saturday]”.

Mudslides and rockfalls could also be expected in the Central Karoo, and residents are warned to steer clear of fast-flowing streams of water, “especially where flooding occurred on Thursday”.

⚠️YELLOW LEVEL 2 & 5 WARNING: Thunderstorms: N & W Cape: 4/11/2022 pic.twitter.com/x9zlJ40azP— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 4, 2022

According to Vox Weather, residents in the most eastern parts of the North West province should brace for thunderstorms as well.

Meanwhile, light showers and drizzle are expected along the Western Cape and Eastern Cape on Saturday.

Weahter conditions across SA

While the weather is a blessing to some, it’s a curse to others, and South Africans have shared their video clips far and wide.

The streets of Noupoort in the Eastern Cape were underwater, and Nigel received a good dose of rainfall as well.

Noupoort in the EC is wet, wet, wetter!????Esme Goldie pic.twitter.com/cPwdK7eeOO— ReenvalSA (@ReenvalSA) November 4, 2022

WATCH: Heavy rainfall in Noupoort