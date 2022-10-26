Thunderstorms and heavy rain expected in Gauteng on Thursday

Weather Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has forecasted severe thunderstorms with possible heavy downpours, strong winds and hail over the northern parts of the Free State, the central, western, and south eastern parts of the North West, the southern parts of Gauteng, the interior of KwaZulu-Natal and the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape, on Thursday.

The weather service has also issued a yellow level 2 warning for heavy rain, which will lead to the flooding of roads, settlements and low-lying areas over the north-western parts of Limpopo.

Thursday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Cloudy to partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga: Cloudy in the north and east, with drizzle and morning fog along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers from the afternoon, but widespread over the southern Highveld from late afternoon into the evening.

Limpopo: Cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers. Morning drizzle can be expected along the escarpment.

North West: Partly cloudy and warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

Free State: Partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the central and eastern parts.

Northern Cape: Cloudy with fog along the coast in the morning, otherwise fine and cool to warm but partly cloudy and hot in the east with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme east, and southern parts. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to southeasterly.

Western Cape: Cloudy to partly cloudy and cool to warm with light drizzle along the south-coast, clearing from the west by the afternoon. Foggy conditions are expected along the west-coast in the morning. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly in the south, otherwise fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and warm to hot, becoming cloudy with isolated thundershowers in the north. Light rain can be expected in places along the south coast. The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly, becoming south westerly from the late morning.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the north. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, becoming south-westerly by late afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal: Warm in places in the east, otherwise partly cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to northeasterly becoming north-westerly south of Mandeni towards evening. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

