Fine and warm weather conditions expected throughout the country

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has forecasted warm and fine weather conditions in most parts of the country on Friday.

The weather service has, however, issued a warning of extremely high fire danger condition in various municipalities in the Western Cape and Northern Cape.

SAWS has also forecasted a steepening upper-air trough, surface trough and a ridging high

pressure system which will result in disruptive rainfall that could lead to flooding south of the escarpment of the Eastern Cape.

Friday’s weather forecast:

Gauteng: Fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Mpumalanga: Partly cloudy in the west by afternoon, otherwise fine and warm but hot over the Lowveld.

Limpopo: Partly cloudy in the west by afternoon, otherwise fine and warm to hot but very hot in the Lowveld.

North West: Fine, windy and warm, becoming partly cloudy.

Free State: Fine, windy and warm, becoming partly cloudy.

Northern Cape: Morning fog in places along the coast, otherwise fine and warm but cool along the coast, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south-east. It will be windy

in places in the east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly.

Western Cape: Cloudy along the coastal regions at first becoming fine and cool, otherwise fine and warm over the interior becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy with fog in the south during the morning, otherwise partly

cloudy and hot with isolated showers and thundershowers from the afternoon, but windy in the north.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-easterly, becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly from late morning.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Morning fog in places along the coast, otherwise fine and warm to

hot, but windy in places. It will become partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers from the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, becoming fresh to strong south-westerly in the south from evening.

KwaZulu-Natal: Fine and warm but hot in places over the interior, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated thundershowers in the south-west. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly.

