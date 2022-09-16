Disruptive rain and flooding expected in parts of the Eastern Cape

Weather Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued an orange level 5 warning of disruptive rain on Saturday, which will lead to flooding of roads and homes in the Eastern Cape.

The weather service has also forecasted very cold, wet and windy conditions over

the interior of the Western Cape and southern interior of the Namakwa district (Northern Cape) from Sunday until Tuesday.

Saturday’s weather forecast:

Gauteng: Partly cloudy and warm. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Mpumalanga: Fine becoming partly and warm to hot but very hot in the Lowveld.

Limpopo: Partly cloudy in the south west by afternoon, otherwise fine and warm to hot.

North West: Partly cloudy and warm.

Free State: Partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the southern-parts.

Northern Cape: Partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the central and southern parts. The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly.

Western Cape: Cloudy to partly cloudy and cold to cool with light rain in the south-west until the afternoon, spreading into the south-coast and its adjacent interior by the evening. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly. The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers

but scattered in the north east. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south westerly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy and cool but warm in the north with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the east. The wind along the coast will be Light to moderate south westerly becoming south easterly in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal: Fine in the north until late morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, but cool in places in the south. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the south and west. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north of Durban in the morning, otherwise southerly to south-westerly spreading to Kosi Bay by afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

