Warmer weather expected in Gauteng as winter makes exit

According to regional forecaster Gauteng Weather, residents can expect sweltering conditions.

The weather in Gauteng is expected to get warmer as the weak progresses with the mercury expected to hit the 30°C mark.

This is despite the forecast of isolated rain and thunderstorms possible over Gauteng including the North West, Free State, Highveld and Eastern Cape.

Warm weather

According to regional forecaster Gauteng Weather, residents can expect sweltering conditions.

“Early forecast suggests a first post-winter temperature of 30°C for both Joburg and Pretoria late in the new work week!!!” it said on Sunday.

Temperatures in Johannesburg are forecast to start off at a minimum of 9°C becoming very hot and reaching a high of 29°C on Thursday.

Pretoria is also expected to be hot with scorching temperatures starting with a minimum of 10°C becoming very hot and reaching a high of 31°C on Thursday.

ALSO READ: Weather: ‘Disruptive snow’ will hit these parts of SA this week

Weather warnings

Meanwhile, the South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a yellow level 1 warning for damaging winds leading to difficulty in navigation at sea between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas.

“Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the northern parts of Northern Cape as well as the western parts of North West,” Saws said.

On Monday, Saws issued a yellow level 2 warning for disruptive snow along the Eastern Cape escarpment and KwaZulu-Natal high ground.

The warning for the adverse weather conditions which started on Sunday is expected to continue into Tuesday.

Spring

Meanwhile, Spring in the Southern Hemisphere is expected to begin on Sunday, 22 September.

According to the South African Astronomical Observatory (SAAO) the Southern Hemisphere spring Equinox will occur on the 22nd of September at 14h44. At this time the Sun will be located directly above the earth’s equator, as it appears to move southwards.

This is the second instance of this occurring during the year, the other instance being the autumn equinox, which occurs about 6 months earlier when the Sun is on its northbound journey.

The SAAO said the spring equinox marks the promise of warmer days ahead for those in the southern hemisphere, while for those in the northern hemisphere, colder days lie in wait.

Additional reporting by Nicholas Zaal

ALSO READ: Snow blankets parts of Eastern Cape, Lesotho while adverse weather continues [VIDEOS]