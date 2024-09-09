Weather: ‘Disruptive snow’ will hit these parts of SA this week

While many celebrate 1 September as Spring Day, Spring in the Southern Hemisphere will technically begin on 22 September.

Spring has not sprung and will be on hold for a while after the South African Weather Service (SAWS) warned of disruptive snow and wet, rainy conditions across parts of the country this week.

Warnings

It issued a Yellow level 2 warning for disruptive snow resulting in localised traffic disruptions, and localised loss of livestock is expected in places along the Eastern Cape escarpment and KwaZulu-Natal high ground.

The warning for the adverse weather conditions which started on Sunday is expected to continue into Monday and possibly Tuesday.

Saws also issued a Yellow level 1 warning for damaging waves resulting in localised disruptions to roads, harbours and/or ports are expected between Plettenberg Bay and Port Edward on Monday morning.

“Yellow level 1 warning for winds and waves leading to difficulty in navigation at sea are expected between Alexander Bay and Cape Agulhas in the morning,” Saws said.

Saws also issued a warning for extremely high fire danger conditions expected in some places in Limpopo.

When exactly is Spring?

While many celebrate 1 September as Spring Day, Spring in the Southern Hemisphere will technically begin on Sunday, 22 September.

According to the South African Astronomical Observatory (SAAO) the (Southern Hemisphere) spring will occur on the 22nd of September at 14h44. At this time the Sun will be located directly above the earth’s equator, as it appears to move southwards.

This is the second instance of this occurring during the year, the other instance being of course the autumn equinox, which occurs about 6 months earlier when the Sun is on its northbound journey.

The SAAO said the spring equinox marks the promise of warmer days ahead for those in the southern hemisphere, while for those in the northern hemisphere colder days lie in wait.

The SAAO added these seasonal changes are the result of the tilt of Earth’s rotation axis relative to its orbit around the Sun.

