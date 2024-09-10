Gauteng awaits relief as rain delayed until next week

Gauteng's first summer rain is delayed until next week, following a hot spell this weekend.

Gauteng will have to wait a little longer for the first rain of the season as the next set of scattered thundershowers are only forecast for next week following hot temperatures expected over the weekend.

Yesterday, the northeastern parts of South Africa including Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, North West, parts of the Free State and KwaZulu-Natal experienced the first rainfall for the summer season.

Scattered thundershowers were reported over the interior yesterday.

Convergence of airflows and ocean currents

Vox meteorologist Michelle Cordier said this was due to an area of convergence of airflows and ocean currents characteristically marked by upwelling of air or downwelling of water.

Cordier said air from the tropics would move over the northeastern parts of the country on Thursday, pushing temperatures into the “very hot” zone.

South African Weather Service forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela said rain was only expected again next Wednesday in Gauteng.

Rain expected in Gauteng next week

WaterCAN’s Dr Ferrial Adams said there was no reason to worry about the dam levels yet with an average of about 80% full.