WARNING: Severe thunderstorms and heavy rain on the cards for KZN and Gauteng

Gauteng could be drenched with more than 50mm of rain while a level 4 storm warning has been issued for KwaZulu-Natal.

Heavy rain and stormy weather will lash Gauteng and KwaZullu-Natal from Sunday. Picture: iStock

From baking heat to buckets of rain: Gauteng has been experiencing a mixed bag of extreme weather lately with heavy rain expected to fall from Sunday through to Monday evening.

The latest prediction of up to 50mm rain for Gauteng comes as the SA Weather Service (SAWS) issued a Level 4 warning for heavy rain, thunderstorms, hail and flooding in KwaZulu-Natal from midnight on Sunday.

These heavy downpours, hail, damaging winds, and localized flooding are anticipated as thunderstorms intensify nationwide, driven by a moisture-laden trough and upper-air system.

Brace for heavy rain in Gauteng

“In Gauteng, we primarily expect heavy rain on Sunday and Monday,” said Vox Weather forecaster Michelle du Plessis.

She warned that some of the storms could be severe, potentially leading to hail, damaging winds, and heavy rainfall, with possible localized flooding.

“This stormy weather is due to a trough stretching across the western interior, transporting moisture from the tropics to South Africa, as well as an upper-air trough that assists with the development of rain and thunderstorms.”

Du Plessis said more than 50mm of rain is possible over parts of Gauteng by Monday evening.

KZN Level 4 storm warning

SAWS forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela says severe thunderstorms are predicted for the eastern and central parts of the country, which will be accompanied by heavy downpours and even hail.

Weather alert: These areas in KZN will be affected by storm

The spokesperson for KwaZulu-Natal’s Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) department, Senzelwe Mzila, said the affected areas include Abaqulusi, Ladysmith, Hluhluwe, Dannhauser, Underberg, eDumbe, eMadlangeni, Endumeni, eThekwini and Greater Kokstad.

Other affected areas include Impendle, Ingwe, Estcourt, Sobabili, Jozini, KwaDukuza, Mandeni, Maphumulo, Mkhambathini, Giants Castle, Mooi River, Msinga, Mthonjaneni, Mtubatuba, Ndwedwe and Newcastle.

Mzila said the weather conditions could lead to heavy downpours, large amounts of small hailstones, excessive lightning and damaging winds, resulting in flooding and damage to infrastructure.

“The province has already experienced significant rainfall, with the risk of more rain potentially resulting in flooding, especially in low-lying areas,” he said.

