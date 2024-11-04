Heatwave breaks with snow and thunderstorm warnings for Tuesday

Here's what weather you can expect on Tuesday.

Snow on the Hawekwa mountain pass in Du Toit’s Kloof near Paarl on 9 July 2024. Photo: X/Rasaad Adams

A heatwave gripping the country for the weekend will subside on Tuesday with cold and rainy weather.

Warnings have even been issued for snow in the Eastern Cape and thunderstorms in other provinces.

Weather warnings, Tuesday 5 November

The SA Weather Service (Saws) in its latest regional weather forecast issued a yellow level 2 warning for disruptive Snow leading to localised traffic disruptions and localised loss of livestock over the northern and central high lying areas of the Eastern Cape.

It issued a yellow level 4 warning for disruptive rain leading to flooding of settlements, roads, damage to property along the Wild Coast in the Eastern Cape and over the south-eastern parts of KwaZulu Natal.

A yellow level 1 warning was issued for disruptive rain leading to flooding of settlements, roads, damage to Property in places over the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape.

Saws issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms resulting in damage or loss of infrastructure, settlements and major travel disruptions an disruptions of municipal and other essential service is expected over the highveld of Mpumalanga.

It also issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging winds resulting in disruption of coastal activities between Port Edward and Kosi Bay.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over Limpopo Valley, Bushveld and south-central parts in Limpopo as well as the extreme eastern parts of the North West province.

Advisories

Very cold conditions are expected over the south- western parts of KwaZulu Natal. 1.

Provincial weather forecast, Tuesday 5 November

Gauteng:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga:

Cloudy in the morning over the Lowveld, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers.

North West Province:

Fine, windy and warm to hot but partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east.

Free State:

Partly cloudy, windy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east, along the Lesotho border and in the extreme south.

Northern Cape:

Fine, windy and cool to warm, but partly cloudy in the south with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme south-east, where cold conditions are expected.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly, but very strong at times in the afternoon.

Western Cape:

Cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain over the south coast but scattered along the extreme eastern parts of the south coast, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to cool.

It will be fine in the extreme western parts. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly, but very strong at times in the afternoon along the south-western coastline.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Cloudy and cold with light rain and showers but scattered along the coast and adjacent interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Very cold in places north of the Winterberg, otherwise cloudy and cold with rain and scattered showers but widespread along the Wild coast. Snow is expected over the high mountains.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly, becoming moderate southeasterly in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Cloudy and cool with widespread showers and thundershowers but scattered in the north.

It will be cold in the south-west The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly, becoming near-gale in the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.