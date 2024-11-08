Thunderstorms expected through the weekend

Here's what weather you can expect on Saturday.

The eastern half of South Africa should expect rainy weather until at least Monday.

Weather alert: Thunderstorms expected until Sunday

Weather warnings, Saturday 9 November

In its latest regional forecast, the SA Weather Service (Saws) issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms resulting in localised damage to property and localised flooding due to heavy downpours, damaging winds and hail in places over KwaZulu Natal, Free State, north-eastern parts of the Eastern Cape as well as the extreme north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central northern parts of the Northern Cape.

Advisories

There are no advisories this time.

Provincial weather forecast, Saturday 9 November

Gauteng:

Cool in the south, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers but scattered in the extreme south.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme north-east, but scattered in the south. It will be hot in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

Cloudy in the east at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south-west.

North West Province:

Cloudy to partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north-east, otherwise scattered.

Free State:

Cloudy to partly cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

Morning fog along the coast, otherwise cloudy to partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east, but scattered in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-easterly in the morning, otherwise south-westerly.

Western Cape:

Cloudy with light rain along the south coast and adjacent interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly but strong along the south-west coast becoming south-westerly north of Saldanha Bay from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Partly cloudy and cool to warm, becoming cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, reaching strong in places.

It will become fresh to strong southwesterly from late afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Partly cloudy and cool to warm, becoming cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, reaching strong from mid-morning.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Partly cloudy and warm, but hot in places in the north. Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly but strong in the north at times, becoming moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly from the south in the afternoon spreading to Richards Bay in the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.