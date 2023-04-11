Drop in temperatures expected in parts of SA

By Weather Reporter

A cold front passing south of the country is expected to result in showers and rain along the southwest, the south coast and adjacent interior on Wednesday, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned.

While a drop in temperatures is expected in the interior of the Cape provinces, most of the Free State and the extreme southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal as a result of cold air from the south, the temperatures are expected to start warming in these regions from Sunday.

The weather service also expects isolated showers and thundershowers over the far eastern parts of the country, with some drizzle along the escarpment of both Mpumalanga and Limpopo on Tuesday night.

Wednesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Partly cloudy in the north in the morning and fog patches in Ekurhuleni otherwise fine and warm but cool in the south. The expected UVB sunburn index: extreme.

Mpumalanga: Cloudy with morning drizzle along the escarpment as well as morning fog patches in the south-western Highveld, becoming partly cloudy and cool to warm but fine in the Highveld.

Limpopo: Cloudy with morning drizzle along the escarpment, becoming partly cloudy and cool to warm.

North West: Fine and cool to warm weather.

Free State: Morning fog in the east, otherwise fine and cool to warm weather.

Northern Cape: Fine and warm but hot in the north otherwise partly cloudy and cool over the southern high-ground in the morning. The wind along the coast will be strong south-easterly.

Western Cape: Fine and cool with thick high level clouds but cloudy along the south coast and adjacent interior. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to southeasterly but easterly along the south coast. The expected UVB sunburn index: moderate.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and cool weather. The wind along the coast will be Light northerly, becoming light to moderate easterly from late morning, but light westerly in the evening.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and cool weather. The wind along the coast will be Light northwesterly, becoming light to moderate northeasterly from late morning.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but cool in places in the south. The wind along the coast will be Moderate southerly at first, otherwise moderate to fresh northerly to north- easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: high.