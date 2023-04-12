High fire danger conditions expected in four provinces

By Weather Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued an alert for extremely high fire danger conditions in four provinces on Thursday.

The warning is for residents in the northern and eastern parts of Northern Cape, Greater Taung, Lekwa-Teemane, and Maquassi Hills Local Municipalities in the North West, the Mohokare, Mangaung, Tokologo, and Tswelopele Local Municipalities in the Free State, the Walter Sisulu and northern Enoch Mgijima Local Municipalities in the Eastern Cape.

“Conditions are such that the FDI index is above 75. Under these conditions, fires may develop and spread rapidly, resulting in damage to property and possible loss of human and/or animal life,” warned the weather service.

Thursday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Partly cloudy in the north in the morning, otherwise fine and cool to warm. The expected UVB sunburn index: very high.

Mpumalanga: Cloudy along the escarpment in the morning, otherwise fine and cool to warm, but hot in places in the Lowveld.

Limpopo: Partly cloudy in the morning, otherwise fine and warm.

North West: Fine and warm weather.

Free State: Fine and cool to warm weather, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Northern Cape: Fine and cool to warm weather in the north, otherwise partly cloudy in the south becoming cloudy in the evening and fog over the north-western parts. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh at times southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape: Partly cloudy and cool to warm, but cloudy with light rain in the south-west from the afternoon, spreading to the south-coast in the evening. The wind along the coast will be light southerly in the north-west at first, otherwise light to moderate westerly to north-westerly becoming south-westerly from the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: moderate.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Warm weather in the extreme northern interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, but cloudy in places over the interior. The wind along the coast will be light westerly, becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly in the afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and cool, but cloudy in places in the south. The wind along the coast will be light westerly, becoming southerly in the afternoon, but south-easterly along the wild coast.

KwaZulu-Natal: Fine and warm weather, becoming partly cloudy in the south in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly, becoming south-westerly south of Durban from afternoon, spreading to Richards Bay in the evening. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.