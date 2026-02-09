Weather alert: Possible flooding and hail in five provinces

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 10 February 2026

Thunderstorms are expected in parts of the Northern Cape, North West, Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape on Tuesday, 10 February.

Meanwhile, the South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of fire danger in the Northern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

Here is what you need to know.

Weather warnings for 10 February 2026

Impact-based warnings

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms in the north eastern parts of the Northern Cape; western parts of the North West and Free State; the southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal; and the Eastern Cape, except in the southwest.

This could lead to localised flooding and large amounts of small hail.

Fire danger warnings

Expect extremely high fire danger conditions in places over ZF Mgcawu District Municipality in the Northern Cape as well as Jozini, Nongoma, Big 5 Hlabisa and Mtubatuba Local Municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal.

Advisories

Saws has warned of hot and humid weather resulting in extremely uncomfortable conditions in places along the eastern cape’s south coast and adjacent interior, as well as the eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

ALSO READ: SA’s floods turned deadly because Limpopo wasn’t prepared – how to prevent a repeat

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow, 09-10 February 2026:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers over the central and southern parts but widespread in places in the south⚠️Severe Thunderstorms#saws #SAWeather #weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/ywJMogGkM5 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 9, 2026

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 10 February:

Gauteng:

Residents can expect a partly cloudy and warm day, but hot in the north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect cloudy skies with drizzle along the escarpment in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm, but hot in places in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

It will be cloudy with drizzle along the southern escarpment in the morning; otherwise, expect partly cloudy and warm, but hot conditions in the Lowveld and southwest.

North West:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot weather awaits North West residents, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers except in the far east.

Free State:

Residents can expect partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east; otherwise scattered.

Northern Cape:

It will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east, but fine in the northwest.

Western Cape:

Expect a partly cloudy and warm day with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the west.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated thundershowers over interior, but scattered in the north.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect cloudy skies at first; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog patches over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot but very hot in places in the northeast. Expect scattered showers and thundershowers in the south, otherwise isolated except in the north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.