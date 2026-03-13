Sun-believable! Western Cape weather hits record high in 11 years

Brutal! Weather stations across the Western Cape recorded their highest maximum temperatures in at least 11 years amid the current heatwave.

The heat is making history. The South African Weather Service (Saws) confirmed on Friday that weather stations across the Western Cape and the Namakwa District in the Northern Cape have shattered their March temperature records.

Heatwave

Cape Town is baking as a brutal week-long heatwave has officially shattered the city’s long-standing maximum temperature records.

“Preliminary data from the Saws show that several stations in the Western Cape have recorded their highest maximum temperatures in at least 11 years during the current heatwave event,” it said on Friday.

The weather service explained that a stalled, intense high-pressure system is trapping heat in the upper atmosphere, fuelling these “extremely hot” conditions.

“These temperatures exceed those recorded during a similar extreme heat event on 3 March 2015, when parts of the province, particularly the Cape Metropole, broke long-standing temperature records.”

ALSO READ: Heatwave scorches Cape as rain hits interior

Scorching heat

The data reveals that Alexander Bay and Garies in the Namakwa District recorded new highs of 44.8°C and 43.5°C, respectively. This surpasses previous records that had stood for nine years.

Furthermore, the Cape Metropole experienced extreme conditions, with Cape Town reaching a staggering 42.1°C.

Kirstenbosch and Cape Point also set new benchmarks at 42.1°C and 40°C, respectively.

Inland, the Cape Winelands did not escape the heat, with Worcester climbing to 42.7°C and Ceres hitting 41.3°C.

When will the heatwave end?

The weather service said that the heat will begin to weaken and shift away from the region towards the end of the week.

Friday, 13 March, is expected to be the final day of the heatwave. A gradual cooling trend will start along the coast.

For Saturday, a drop in temperatures is anticipated. The weather service expects clear skies for Cape Town on Saturday.

The minimum temperature is expected to be 20°C, while the maximum temperature will reach around 26°C during the day.

ALSO READ: Weather alert: Heatwave in the three Capes

Safety reminders

Until the heatwave officially breaks, the public is urged to remain vigilant against heat-related risks:

Stay hydrated : Drink plenty of water even if you do not feel thirsty.

: Drink plenty of water even if you do not feel thirsty. Limit exposure : Avoid strenuous outdoor activities between 12pm and 3pm.

: Avoid strenuous outdoor activities between 12pm and 3pm. Vulnerable groups : Regularly check on the elderly and babies.

: Regularly check on the elderly and babies. Vehicle safety: Never leave children or animals in parked cars, even for a short time.

Record removed from official data

Meanwhile, the weather service announced on Friday that the temperature reading of 46,6°C recorded at the Royal Cape Yacht Club (RCYC) has since been removed from the official records.

“This specific station was installed primarily for wind monitoring to assist with maritime activities and regattas,” said the weather service.

It said the sensor, located on a rooftop to ensure proper wind exposure, does not meet World Meteorological Organization standards for temperature measurement.

“Consequently, temperature readings from this station are not representative of the actual ambient air conditions in the area, and the temperature sensor at this station has since been disabled,” it said.

NOW READ: No rain in sight: What Cape Town’s weekend weather looks like