No rain in sight: What Cape Town’s weekend weather looks like

Residents and visitors in Cape Town can expect clear skies and warm conditions throughout the weekend, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

The weather service expects dry conditions for both Saturday and Sunday, with no rainfall expected and daytime temperatures climbing into the mid- to high-20s.

Warm Saturday expected

The weather service expects clear skies for Cape Town on Saturday, with humidity levels reaching about 85%.

The minimum temperature is expected to be 20°C, while the maximum temperature will reach around 26°C during the day.

Wind is expected to blow from the south-south-east (SSE) at around 15 knots, equivalent to roughly 18.5km/h.

Rain is not expected, with 0mm of rainfall and a 0% probability of precipitation.

The warm and dry conditions are likely to create favourable weather for outdoor activities across the city.

Temperatures climb on Sunday

Sunday will bring similar conditions, although temperatures are expected to rise slightly.

The weather service expects a minimum temperature of 19°C in the early hours, with daytime temperatures reaching a high of 28°C.

Humidity levels are expected to drop slightly to around 80%.

Wind direction will shift to the south-east (SE), with lighter winds compared to Saturday.

Rainfall remains unlikely, with 0mm of rain and a 0% probability of precipitation.

Dry weekend overall

The overall outlook from the weather service suggests a consistently dry and warm weekend for Cape Town.

Both days are expected to bring clear skies, calm winds, and moderate humidity.

With no rainfall expected and temperatures remaining warm, residents and visitors can look forward to stable weather conditions across the Mother City heading into the new week.

