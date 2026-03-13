Weather

Home » News » South Africa » Weather

No rain in sight: What Cape Town’s weekend weather looks like

Picture of Oratile Mashilo

By Oratile Mashilo

Journalist

3 minute read

13 March 2026

11:17 am

RELATED ARTICLES

The overall outlook from the weather service suggests a consistently dry and warm weekend for Cape Town.

Cape Town weekend weather

Picture: iStock

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Residents and visitors in Cape Town can expect clear skies and warm conditions throughout the weekend, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

The weather service expects dry conditions for both Saturday and Sunday, with no rainfall expected and daytime temperatures climbing into the mid- to high-20s.

Warm Saturday expected

The weather service expects clear skies for Cape Town on Saturday, with humidity levels reaching about 85%.

The minimum temperature is expected to be 20°C, while the maximum temperature will reach around 26°C during the day.

Wind is expected to blow from the south-south-east (SSE) at around 15 knots, equivalent to roughly 18.5km/h.

Rain is not expected, with 0mm of rainfall and a 0% probability of precipitation.

The warm and dry conditions are likely to create favourable weather for outdoor activities across the city.

ALSO READ: Friday’s weather: Disruptive rain in L and MP and sweltering heat in the Capes

Temperatures climb on Sunday

Sunday will bring similar conditions, although temperatures are expected to rise slightly.

The weather service expects a minimum temperature of 19°C in the early hours, with daytime temperatures reaching a high of 28°C.

RELATED ARTICLES

Humidity levels are expected to drop slightly to around 80%.

Wind direction will shift to the south-east (SE), with lighter winds compared to Saturday.

Rainfall remains unlikely, with 0mm of rain and a 0% probability of precipitation.

Dry weekend overall

The overall outlook from the weather service suggests a consistently dry and warm weekend for Cape Town.

Both days are expected to bring clear skies, calm winds, and moderate humidity.

With no rainfall expected and temperatures remaining warm, residents and visitors can look forward to stable weather conditions across the Mother City heading into the new week.

NOW READ: Umbrellas ready? Stormy weekend looms for Gauteng

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Cape Town South African Weather Service (Saws) weather

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa ANC’s Lindiwe Zulu slams US: Trump can’t dictate who Iran chooses as leader
News REVEALED: How Peet and Mel Viljoen allegedly managed to shoplift over R87K worth of goods in the US
News Officials intercept four Chinese-flagged fishing vessels after unlawfully entering SA waters
News Residents protest immigrant relocation plan
News Mbalula and AfriForum in war of words over US ambassador’s remarks

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News