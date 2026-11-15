Weather update: These provinces could see rainfall on Monday

Find out what the latest weather forecast means for your region on 16 November.

Large parts of South Africa are expected to see rain and thunderstorms on Monday, with residents urged to prepare for potentially disruptive weather.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of severe thunderstorms, including hail, leading to flooding of roads, settlements and low-lying areas, and power supply and communications disruptions, expected over the southern Lowveld of Mpumalanga.

The weather service also warned of damaging Interior Winds, resulting in localised disruption of ports and localised damage to settlements and infrastructure, expected over the extreme eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Damaging coastal winds and fire warnings

According to Saws, damaging coastal winds are expected along the KwaZulu-Natal coast, causing localised disruption of ports and difficulty navigating at sea.

A warning of damaging coastal winds is also issued for Wavecrest and Port Edward Local Municipality as well as the south-west coast and City of Cape Town District.

“Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over Matzikama Local Municipality of the Western Cape, and in places over the north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape and the Moqhaka Local Municipality of the Free State,” said the weather service.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Monday, 16 November:

Gauteng:

Partly cloudy and warm with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Mpumalanga:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot with widespread showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the western Highveld. It will be cloudy in the eastern parts from late afternoon.

Limpopo:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the south.

North West:

Fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated to scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers, except in the west.

Free State:

Fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers over the central parts but scattered in the far east.

Northern Cape:

Fine and warm to hot. It will become partly cloudy in the north-east.

Western Cape:

Cloudy and cool along the south coast but partly cloudy over the eastern interior, otherwise fine and warm to hot.

Western half of the Eastern Cape:

Cloudy at times and cool to warm with isolated showers and rain in the south, but scattered along the coast and adjacent interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly, becoming south-easterly west of ST Francis in the evening.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape:

Partly cloudy to cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered south of the escarpment.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly at first, otherwise fresh to strong south-westerly

KwaZulu-Natal:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected, but scattered in the north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly, becoming fresh to strong south-westerly south of Durban by mid-morning and spreading to Kosi Bay in the afternoon.