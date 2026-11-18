Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 19 November 2026.

The South African Weather Service has warned of thundershowers and extremely high fire danger conditions across most provinces, as very hot to extremely hot weather is expected in parts of the country on Thursday, 19 November.

Here is what weather to expect tomorrow.

Weather warnings for 19 November 2026

Fire danger warnings

The weather service has warned of extremely high fire danger conditions in places in the Northern Cape, Eastern Cape, Western Cape, Free State, North West, and the western parts of KwaZulu Natal and Mpumalanga.

Advisories

Expect very hot to extremely hot conditions in places over the central and eastern interior of the Western Cape and the central and western interior of the Eastern Cape.

Hot and humid weather will result in extremely uncomfortable conditions in places along Eastern Cape and KwaZulu Natal coast and adjacent interior.

Extended weather forecast for Thursday and Friday, 19-20 November 2026:

Partly cloudy and hot to very hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers, becoming scattered in places in the east on Friday#saws #weatheroutlook #SAWeather pic.twitter.com/Wjvv93fu1d November 17, 2026

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 19 November:

Gauteng:

It will be partly cloudy and warm but hot in places in the extreme north, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect morning fog patches along the escapement; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm but hot over the Lowveld, with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the northeast and extreme north.

Limpopo:

It will be partly cloudy and hot with isolated showers and thundershowers over the southwest.

North West:

Fine and hot to very hot weather awaits, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon, with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme northeast.

Free State:

Expect morning fog patches in the extreme east; otherwise, it will be fine and hot to very hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north and the northeast.

Northern Cape:

There will be morning fog patches along the coast; otherwise, it will be fine and hot to very hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north.

Western Cape:

Morning fog patches are expected along the west and southwest coast, where it will be cool. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot but very hot in places in the northeast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be morning fog in places in the south; otherwise, it will be fine, windy and very hot to extremely hot, but warm to hot along the coast. It will become cloudy, with isolated thunderstorms from the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect morning fog in places south of the escarpment; otherwise, it will be fine and hot to very hot, but warm in places along the coast. It will become cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the north and west from the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog over the interior; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot, but very hot in places over the interior. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the west.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.