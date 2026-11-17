Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Wednesday, 18 November 2026.

Wednesday will bring severe thunderstorms, localised flooding and disruptions over northern Free State and south-eastern North West and very hot to extremely hot conditions across the Western Cape and Northern Cape.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Wednesday, 18 November 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow, 13-14 November 2026:

Partly cloudy and hot to vey hot with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers but scattered in places in the east tomorrow.#saws #weatheroutlook #Warning pic.twitter.com/AKgm0mn6hp — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 13, 2026

Weather warnings: Wednesday, 18 November 2026

Impact-based warnings

Saws has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms resulting in localised flooding and damage to settlements/property, and localised disruptions to power supply and communication systems are expected over northern and northeastern parts of the Free State as well as the southeastern parts of the North West.

Fire danger warnings

The South African Weather Service warns that extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the western parts of the Free State, the western parts of the North West and the entire Northern Cape, as well as the West Coast and Cape Winelands Districts, and the Theewaterskloof, Swellendam, Laingsburg and Beaufort West Local Municipalities of the Western Cape.

Advisories

The weather service issued a warning for very hot to extremely hot conditions expected over the interior of Namakwa District of the Northern Cape as well as the West Coast, City of Cape Town, the entire Cape Winelands, the interior of the Overberg District, the Central and Little Karoo, and the Hessequa Local Municipality of the Western Cape.

Saws also warned that very hot to extremely hot conditions are expected over the entire Cape Winelands, the interior of the Overberg District, the Central and Little Karoo, as well as the Hessequa municipality of the Western Cape on Thursday.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Wednesday, 18 November 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect cloudy to partly cloudy and warm weather, but cool in places, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the south.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog and drizzle along the Escarpment and eastern highveld; otherwise, the conditions will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in the Highveld.

Limpopo:

The day will start with morning fog patches over the central parts; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to warm with a chance of light rain in places along the Escarpment.

North West:

Partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot weather awaits North West residents, with isolated showers and thundershowers over the eastern parts.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect the day to be cloudy in the east with morning fog patches at first; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers over the central and eastern parts.

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine, windy over the north-eastern parts, and hot to very hot, but extremely hot over Kamiesberg Municipality, with foggy conditions along the coast from mid-morning.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect fine and warm conditions over the south-eastern parts; otherwise, it will be hot to very hot but extremely hot in places over the central and western parts, with evening fog along the west coast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be cloudy with fog patches in places over the interior at first; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be cloudy with fog patches in the morning, otherwise fine and warm, but cool in places along the coast.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog over the interior; otherwise, the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy and cool, with isolated showers and rain.