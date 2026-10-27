Wednesday’s weather: A fine and warm to day ahea

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 28 October 2026.

Fine and warm to hot conditions are expected across the country on Wednesday, 28 October, with morning fog and partly cloudy skies in places.

Here is what to expect tomorrow, according to the South African Weather Service.

Weather warnings for 28 October 2026

The weather service has not issued any impact-based warnings and advisories for Wednesday.

Weather outlook for Wednesday & Thursday: Fine & warm to hot conditions are expected, but it will be partly cloudy & cool in the east, with isolated showers possible. #saws #weatheroutlook #southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/IRreKJjHOs — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 26, 2026

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 28 October:

Gauteng:

It will be a fine and warm day.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions with morning drizzle along the escarpment.

Limpopo:

It will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with morning drizzle along the escarpment, but fine in the southwestern parts.

North West:

Fine and warm to hot conditions await.

Free State:

Expect morning fog patches in the east, where it will be partly cloudy. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm.

Northern Cape:

It will be partly cloudy along the north coast in the morning; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot.

Western Cape:

Cloudy skies are expected along the south coast in the morning, where it will be cool. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be morning fog in places in the south; otherwise, it will be fine and warm but cool along the coast and adjacent interior.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect morning fog in places; otherwise, it will be fine and cool.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog patches in the southwest; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy to cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and rain in the morning.