Weather alert: Severe storms and flooding in KZN and EC amid extreme heat in Mpumalanga and Limpopo

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Tuesday, 27 October 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned about severe thunderstorms in KwaZulu-Natal, disruptive rain east of Cape St Francis in the Eastern Cape, fire danger in North West and extreme heat in Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

Meanwhile, conditions are expected to be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms possible over the central and eastern parts of South Africa. It will be cloudy and cool along the east coast.

Saws has released its latest weather forecast for Tuesday, 27 October 2026.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow: 26 – 27 October 2026. Partly cloudy & warm to hot conditions are expected, with isolated to scattered showers & thunderstorms possible over the central and eastern parts of the country. It will be cloudy & cool along the east coast of RSA. pic.twitter.com/mJYqFi3lpW — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 26, 2026

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings: Tuesday, 27 October 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service warned that a yellow level warning was issued for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, damaging winds, hail and lightning resulting in flooding of roads, settlements and low-lying areas, resulting in closure of some bridges and roads, injuries and danger to life, damage or loss of infrastructure, settlements (formal and informal), property, vehicles, livelihoods and livestock are expected in the eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Saws also issued a yellow level warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, damaging winds, hail and lightning resulting in localised flooding and damage to infrastructure and settlements are expected in western KwaZulu-Natal.

The South African Weather Service warned of disruptive rain resulting in localised flooding of settlements, roads and bridges expected along the coast and adjacent interior east of Cape St Francis. A yellow level 2 warning was issued.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over most parts of North-West, in most parts of the northern Free State, as well as in the Limpopo Valley.

Advisories

Extremely hot temperatures are expected over the extreme south-central and Lowveld of Limpopo as well as in places over the Mpumalanga Lowveld.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 27 October 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm weather, but it will be hot in the north with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect partly cloudy and warm conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the east where it will be cloudy.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine in the north in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

North West:

Partly cloudy weather awaits North West residents with morning showers over the north-eastern parts, becoming fine, windy and hot.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect a partly cloudy day with morning showers over the eastern parts, becoming fine, windy and warm.

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine and cool to warm but partly cloudy in the northeast.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect fine and warm conditions in the west; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy with isolated morning showers along the eastern part of the south coast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be partly cloudy with isolated showers and rain in the northwest; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the southeast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be cloudy and cold to cool with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread south of the escarpment. It will become partly cloudy from the west in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog over the interior; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to warm but cold in the southwest with widespread showers and thundershowers but scattered in the northwest.